Suni Lee, Joscelyn Roberson and other gymnasts react as Paris Olympics bronze medalist ties the knot

Distinguished artistic gymnast, Suni Lee, along with Joscelyn Roberson, Emma Malabuyo, Evita Griskenas, Felix Dolci, and Casimir Schmidt, have shared their thoughts on Brody Malone's marriage to Serena Ortiz. Malone, a member of the United States men's national artistic gymnastics team who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the team event, recently married Ortiz on May 31, after the two got engaged on December 31, 2023. The wedding took place in Malone's hometown of Rockmart, Georgia.

Brody Malone has won a gold medal and a bronze medal at the World Championships. He has also won a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games. From the 2022 Pan American Championships, he clinched two gold medals in the team and horizontal bar events, the latter being his signature event.

Malone's wife, Serena Malone, shared an Instagram post featuring their introduction as a couple. She wrote:

"Introducing the Malones🤍"

Her Instagram post attracted heartfelt responses from several gymnasts, including six-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee, who wrote:

"congrats!!!🥹💛💛"

Four-time Pan American Championships medalist and Arkansas Razorbacks' Joscelyn Roberson, added:

"CONGRATS!!!🥹🤍"

The UCLA Bruins' Emma Malabuyo, who is also a three-time Asian Championships medalist, wrote:

"Congratulations🤍"

Five-time Pan American Games and Pan American Championships medalist, and Canadian artistic gymnast, Felix Dolci, mentioned:

"Congrats 🥹🙌🏼"

Evita Griskenas, who is an eight-time gold medalist from the Pan American Championships and a prominent individual rhythmic gymnast, added:

"Congratulations 🎉"

Dutch Olympian Casimir Schmidt, who is also a European Games silver medalist, mentioned:

"👏❤️❤️ congratulations ❤️"

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Serena Malone's post - Source: via @sserrenaa on Instagram

During his collegiate career, Brody Malone represented the Stanford Cardinal men's gymnastics team and was a ten-time NCAA National Champion.

Elite artistic gymnast Suni Lee engages in a short Q&A with Brody Malone

In an official Instagram post by the Los Angeles Olympic 2028 last year, Suni Lee was seen engaging in a quick question-and-answer session with three-time United States national all-around champion, Brody Malone.

In the session, Suni Lee reflected her thoughts on which superpower she would choose, and she mentioned:

"Okay, ..... maybe like time travel. But I feel time travel is so basic."

Lee then questions Brody Malone regarding his favourite pastry, to which he replied:

"Like, a croissant? Croissants are good"

Following his answer, the video showcased the former Stanford artistic gymnasts holding huge croissants in different pictures, highlighting the comical undertone in them. The session also featured ten-time Pan American Games medalist, decorated individual rhythmic gymnast, Evita Griskenas.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lee was a notable member of the 'Golden Girls' and clinched the gold medal in the team event.

