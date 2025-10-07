  • home icon
Suni Lee poses in black dress alongside IceSpice as they enjoy time together at Paris Fashion Week

By Nancy Singh
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:00 GMT
Suni Lee recently visited Paris Fashion Week, where she donned a stunning black dress and posed with the American rapper and singer, Ice Spice. Fashion Week started on September 29 and concluded on October 7, 2025.

Lee is currently on a break from gymnastics after her Paris Olympics campaign and is currently exploring the fashion world. She frequently shares updates of attending events on social media, and most recently, she shared a glimpse of her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Lee reshared an Instagram story by the rapper, Ice Spice, where both of them were seen posing together. The latter donned a white-colored short dress, while the gymnast rocked a black-colored outfit. Here is the glimpse of the same:

Lee&#039;s Instagram story
Lee's Instagram story

Videos of her at the event are also circulating on the internet, as one of the users on X shared a bunch of videos where Lee was seen grooving with Ice Spice at the Fashion Week. Here is the video:

Suni Lee recently shared pictures of her fashion choices in multiple outfits from several events on Instagram. In a few pictures she showed off her classy white-colored polka dot dress with a deep V-neck and enhanced the look by adding a white handbag and cream heels. In the other pictures, she wore a black latex midi dress and embraced this look with black heels.

Suni Lee opened up about her growth beyond gymnastics

Suni Lee made an appearance in Sephora's makeup video in June this year, where she made her feelings known about her life beyond gymnastics and how the sport has been affecting her physical health. Revealing that after taking a break from gymnastics, she has been able to face real-life problems, as for 18 years of her life, gymnastics was her whole world.

"This is like the first time in my life where I have been able to even experience actual real-life world problems, just because it's like my whole life has always been gymnastics. I would train nine hours a day, every single day, for 18 years of my life. It was just a lot in my body right now, is still in pain," she shared [8:05 onwards].
She added:

"I already did two feel like don't need another one. Also there was part in my where there I feel like just I do have so much left to like prove not everybody else but to myself."

Suni Lee posed in a Prada outfit at her debut at New York Fashion week in September last year.

