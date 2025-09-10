From White polka dot fit to all black outfit, Suni Lee shows off fashion choices amid break from gymnastics

Suni Lee was recently seen stunning the fans with her fashion choices amid her break from gymnastics. After last competing at the Paris Olympics, Lee is spending her time in New York City, seizing non-gymnastics opportunities coming her way. Lee recently shared glimpses of her latest outfits while flaunting her evolving fashion approach. In one of the pictures, the multiple-time Olympian was seen wearing an ankle-length polka dot dress with a deep V neck. She wore the dress with a white handbag and cream heels. For her second look, Lee wore a bold black latex midi dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline. She complemented the look with pointed black stilettos and a silk handbag. The Olympic gold medalist completed her look with minimal jewelry, including a sleek diamond necklace, earrings, and a ring. Lee turned heads in the outfit while attending the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary event in New York City. Sharing her gorgeous looks on Instagram, Lee posted a cocktail glass emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee was present at the event with other gymnasts, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman (former), and Jordan Chiles. Biles attended the event in a mini sequin dress. Chiles and Raisman opted for a black-and-white dress and a floral jumpsuit, respectively. Suni Lee opens up about her life in New York City amid her break from gymnastics Suni Lee attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Suni Lee recently opened up about her life in New York City during her break from gymnastics. She stated that although she loves living in the lively city, she misses her family at times. Having struggled with her uncertain prospects after retiring from gymnastics, she is now focused on building her own brand. “I think I see myself in New York for a while. I really, truly just love it here,” she said. “But also there's the aspect of like me wanting to move home, just to be closer to family… every time I go and see [my siblings], they're a lot bigger than they were before, and it makes me really sad.”“I had this really big breakdown because I was like, 'I don't know what's going on now. Like, what am I supposed to do with my life without gymnastics?' I was having an identity crisis. A big goal for me, I think, would be to build my brand and then also giving back to the communities as much as possible,” she added. (via olympics.com)At the Paris Olympics, Suni Lee won a gold medal in the team event and bronze in all-around and uneven bars.