Suni Lee poses in chic striped look at Prada Paradigme launch in New York City

Suni Lee was recently seen in attendance at the Prada Paradigme global launch party held in New York City. The gymnast gathered at Fotografiska NYC to celebrate the brand’s new masculine fragrance.

The event was also attended by Rudy Pankow, Dupont twins, Emma Rogue, Allie Chu, Katya Tolstova, Lucas Machado, Awa Mafany, Flaviana Matata, and Fiffany Luu, among others.

The gymnast shared a snap from the Prada event, where she posed in a striped top paired with a navy blue mini skirt. The bold contrast of a red handbag and pointed-toe heels added a bold statement to her look. She captioned her Instagram story:

“Last night @prada @pradabeauty.”

Screenshot of story (IG/@sunilee)

Meanwhile, Suni Lee has been exploring new fashion looks while taking a break from gymnastics. She has previously been spotted using Prada products, most recently posing in a black Prada fit while featuring the Prada Balm. She also donned an outfit designed by Prada for her debut appearance at New York Fashion Week last year, following the Paris Olympics.

Lee has fully given in to the world of fashion, having also featured in American Eagle x Tru Kolors line by Travis Kelce. She appeared in the campaign alongside Azzi Fudd, Anna Fret, Drew Allar, and others.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee shares how makeup became part of her competition routine

Suni Lee 2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Following her Paris Olympics campaign, Suni Lee moved to New York City and is exploring her interests in fashion. In an August 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, the gymnast opened up about how she started using makeup.

The 22-year-old shared that her sister introduced her to it, though Lee wasn’t interested at the start. Later, she began wearing it during competitions, and it made her feel more confident and eventually became a regular part of her routine.

“My sister first introduced me to makeup and I wasn’t into it, but then I started to wear makeup when I was competing, and my love for it grew from there. Makeup makes me feel confident and pretty, and I usually have the best competition of my life wearing it. That’s when it started becoming a part of my competition routine. It sparked the love that I have for the whole getting-ready process,” Suni Lee said.

Lee is a two-time Olympian who made her debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games. She currently boasts six Olympic medals, including two golds. She made an impressive comeback at the Paris Olympics, winning two medals despite battling with kidney disease.

