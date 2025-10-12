Suni Lee reacts as Masai Russell gets real on Athlos 2025 experience and shares highlights including crowning moment with Serena Williams

American gymnast Suni Lee shared her reaction as Masai Russell made her feelings known after winning the 100m hurdles event at Athlos NYC 2025 on Friday, October 10. Notably, this was Russell's first victory in Alexis Ohanian's women-only track event; she finished third in the last edition.Russell clocked a run time of 12.52 seconds in the event to win the race and defeat the likes of Grace Stark, Alaysha Johnson, and Devynne Charlton. With this, she also earned her first Tiffany and Co. crown and earned a handsome sum of 60,000 USD as prize money.Following the conclusion of the event, Russell shared an Instagram post where she thanked Athlos and Cash App, along with some major highlights from the event. The pictures Russell posted also had a glimpse of her with the tennis legend, Serena Williams. She remarked in her caption:&quot;A time was had baby🥹!!! Leaving my last meet of the year with my @tiffanyandco crown &amp; $60k 👑 Thank you @athlos &amp; @cashapp for making it a great one 🩷.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwo-time Olympian Lee reacted to the post and expressed her love with a 4-word message. She stated in the comments:&quot;my girl ily ily 😍😍😍&quot;Screenshot of Lee's comment on Russell's post (Image via: @masai_russell on IG)Notably, months before the Athlos NYC 2025, 100m hurdles Olympic champion, Masai Russell, had shared an invitation to Suni Lee to attend Alexis Ohanian's women-only track meet.Suni Lee made her feelings known after winning big at the 2025 ESPYs Suni Lee (Image via: Getty)Suni Lee made her feelings known after winning the Best Comeback Athlete award at the 2025 ESPYs. Speaking on the stage after receiving the award, Lee expressed her gratitude for the award and for the other nominees in this bracket. Lee further explained briefly about her journey dealing with rare kidney diseases and how her strength allowed her to not give up on her dream of gymnastics. She said (via ESPN, 00:37 onwards): &quot;Winning this award means so much more than I can say, and to my fellow nominees, you inspire me, and I am so honored to stand here with you. When I was diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases, I was told I'd never compete again but I refused to believe that. There were days where I felt defeated, scared but I always found strength around me.&quot; During her speech, Suni Lee also thanked her parents and her doctor for helping her throughout this journey of hardships and struggle.