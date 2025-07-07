"Suni Lee needs to pull up"- Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell 'calls out' gymnast to attend Athlos

Suni Lee received a special invitation to be at Athlos from Olympic champion Masai Russell. Both athletes are serial winners in their respective sports, and their friendship was strengthened during their time together at the Paris Olympics.

Ad

Lee had a successful 2024 season, bouncing back on the mat and earning three Olympic medals after enduring three kidney diseases. Meanwhile, Masai Russell also headed to her first Olympics last year and won a gold medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles.

Suni Lee, meanwhile, is taking a break from gymnastics and exploring other interests, including fashion, after moving to New York. Track and field star Masai Russell began her 2025 season in April but had to pause following an impressive run at the Grand Slam Track in Miami due to injury. However, the 25-year-old recently returned to competition at the Prefontaine Classic, where she finished fourth.

Ad

Trending

At the Prefontaine Classic, while speaking with track & field analyst Katelyn Hutchison, Russell said she’d love to see Lee at Athlos and would choose her as the one to invite.

“Suni Lee needs to pull up because she lives in New York too. Suni, I’m calling you out, we need to pull up to Athlos, the all-women’s meet on October 10th," Russell said (via Athlos)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since stepping away from the gym, Lee has been exploring new opportunities. Most recently, she was seen at the Barclays Center on June 25, interviewing NBA players ahead of the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

“I'm excited to get more into fashion”,- Suni Lee opened up about her interest in fashion

Suni Lee at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

At the 2024 Paris Games, Suni Lee won her first gold medal in the team all-around event, along with two individual bronze medals, bringing her total Olympic medal count to six.

Ad

After the Paris Olympics run, the gymnast took a break from the sport. In the Humans of Hoka film, which was released in June 2025, Lee shared her interest in exploring fashion:

“This new era of me. I just want to start taking better care of myself. I'm really excited to get more into fashion. And I love giving back, but I also just love, like, taking a walk and going to the park and just kind of sitting there. Whether it's journaling or listening to music, I'm just focusing on taking it day by day." (3:00 onwards)

Ad

The American gymnast hasn’t yet decided on her participation in the Los Angeles Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More