Suni Lee receives massive welcome as she makes courtside appearance at MSG during NBA Playoffs

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee received a heartwarming welcome at Madison Square Garden as she attended the NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. After moving to New York City, Lee has been seen attending Knicks games multiple times at MSG.

Ad

Her presence was highlighted on MSG Jumbotrons with a visual tribute to her 2024 Paris Olympics achievements. Suni Lee made a remarkable comeback at the 2024 Paris games, winning three Olympic medals despite battling kidney disease. Her appearance was met with massive and thunderous applause from the entire arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lee made her first appearance at a Knicks game in December last year, attending the matchup between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic, where the Knicks won 121-106. She sat courtside alongside WNBA star Angel Reese.

After the game, Lee received a customised No. 24 Knicks jersey and met Knicks players, including Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. Reflecting on her first Knicks game experience, she said:

"Oh my gosh, it was so cool; I had so much fun. This was my first time at the Knicks game, and it was definitely one to remember"(via NBA)

Ad

Ad

Lee was also seen at other recent Knicks games, including matchups against the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons.

“Let’s count them, shall we? Two golds, one silver, and three bronze.” When Suni Lee shared about her Olympic medals

Suni Lee at Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Suni Lee retired from college gymnastics in 2023 and returned to her hometown after being diagnosed with kidney disease. It took her time to recover and resume training for an Olympic comeback.

Ad

She made an incredible comeback at the Paris Games, winning three Olympic medals. Speaking with Glamour in October 2024, she opened up about how proud she was of her journey.

“I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best. I just felt absolutely amazing. And now I’ve learnt to really take everything in, and I think that’s why I’m so happy with all of my medals, she said.

Ad

"Let’s count them, shall we? Two golds, one silver, and three bronze. People are like, ‘You shouldn’t be happy. It’s a bronze medal'," she says, referring to her achievements in 2024 Olympic all-arounds and uneven bars. "But I’m like, ‘You don’t know what I’ve had to go through to get this freaking bronze medal'," she added.

Suni Lee and Simone Biles are the only American gymnasts to win multiple Olympic all-around medals. Lee won in 2020 and 2024, while Biles won in 2016 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More