Suni Lee rocks Olympics necklace as she returns to New York Knicks' clash fulfilling player's wish

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Apr 22, 2025 04:08 GMT
2022 ABC Disney Upfront - Source: Getty
Suni Lee attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee was recently seen gracing the New York Knicks' match. She returned to the Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2025, to attend the Knicks' game against Detroits Pistons. This marked her third appearance for the blue and orange team.

Lee first attended the Knickerbockers game on December 3, 2024, when they locked horns with Orlando Magic. It was followed by her recent visit on April 6, 2025, at the Madison Square Garden. During her latest visit to Knicks' game during the NBA playoffs, she was seen wearing a chic black leather jacket, which she paired with a white tshirt. She completed the look with a beige bag and flaunted her classy necklace featuring the Olympics pendant.

In the video that the Knicks shared, Lee was seen waving and blowing a flying kiss.

Lee's appearance at the latest game fulfilled New York Knicks' shooting Josh Hart's wish. During the 'Roommates Show' podcast, when asked about OG Anunoby's impressive performance on April 6, Hart credited it to the gymnast's presence. He also requested the Olympian and actress Anne Hathway to frequently visit their games.

"We need Suni or Anne Hathway at every game during this playoff run."
Suni Lee reflects on her how her health issues shaped her strength

Suni Lee at a meet between the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)
Suni Lee at a meet between the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)

During a recent interview, Suni Lee reflected on the kidney disease she suffered. The health scare forced her to conclude her collegiate career abruptly and kept her from competing at the 2023 World Championships and Pan American Games.

However, she made an exceptional return during the 2024 Olympics season. During a recent interview, she mentioned how the setback made her stronger and highlighted how important it is to speak for one's own health.

"I have learned through the high highs and low lows that I will never be the Suni I was before – because I am a stronger Suni than I ever thought I could be," Lee expressed. "When it comes to your health, it is so important to advocate for yourself, to use your voice even when it is shaking." (via Olympics.com)
Following her impressive performance at the Paris Games, Lee is now focusing on exploring other avenues.

"These days, I’m taking some time for myself, without the pressure of a huge goal for the first time in my life," Lee added. "I’m exploring new passions, like fashion and acting, and having fun with the unknown right now."

At the Paris Olympics, Suni Lee clinched a gold medal in the team event and two bronze medals in all-around and uneven bars events.

