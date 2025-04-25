Suni Lee shows off new hairstyle amid gymnastics season

Olympic champion Suni Lee showed off her new hairdo amidst preparations for the upcoming gymnastics season. The gymnast has been on vacation since the Paris Olympics.

Lee uploaded another selfie of her new look after a couple of days on her Instagram profile. The gymnast had previously uploaded snaps of her visit to the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons.

Lee wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram story,

"Moment for the hair"

Screengrab of Suni Lee's Instagram story about her hairdo [Image Source: Suni Lee's Instagram]

A few days ago, Lee penned an emotional note for her mother on her 50th birthday. Sharing a photo with her siblings and her mother on her Instagram story, Lee wrote,

“Momma’s 50th. My whole heart. I love you so much.”

Lee was battling kidney-related health issues since 2022 but only got diagnosed in 2023, due to which she had to let go of her collegiate gymnastics career. However, the 22-year-old gymnast bounced back in time to make it count at the Paris Olympics. She won a gold medal in the team event and two bronze medals in the individual all-around and the uneven bars event.

When Suni Lee opened up about battling her health issues ahead of the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee opens up about her health issues before the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

For Sunisa 'Suni' Lee, making it to the Paris Olympics was far from a cakewalk. The gymnast opened up about her kidney disease in an interview with Fox News Chicago in November 2024, and how she overcame the problem.

"It was very difficult. I mean always thought that I was super healthy so waking up one day not really knowing what was going on was really scary and of course not being able to do the one thing I love which was gymnastics at that time. It was really difficult because, at that time, I was in college as well so I was away from my family, I didn't have my regular doctors and just had to find like the right healthcare team and support system was really important to me," she said.

Suni Lee is unsure about her gymnastics future for now. However, she is hopeful of competing at the LA Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in mid-2028.

