Suni Lee turns up glamour in casual fits as she enjoys gymnastics downtime

Suni Lee sported a casual red-and-black outfit as she strolled through the city before slipping into athletic wear for the latter part of the day. Lee last competed at the Paris Games in 2024 and hasn't yet confirmed her return to the mat.

Suni Lee, who won the first all-around gold for a Hmong-American at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, competed at the Paris Games to claim more titles. She was a member of the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team and won bronze in the all-around and uneven bars. Since then, she has been exploring fashion in New York, attending events and endorsing brands.

In her recent Instagram story, the 22-year-old posed with a glass of juice as she donned a red tank top and black pants, strolling through the city. Her following story featured the six-time Olympic medalist in a grey athletic wear.

Suni Lee turns up glamour in casual fits; Instagram - @sunisalee

Suni Lee recently attended the Gold House alongside other renowned personalities at the Music Center in Los Angeles. In a conversation with a content creator, she shouted out to two Asian Pacific athletes, Eileen Gu (freestyle skier) and Chloe Kim (snowboarder), who impacted her athleticism massively.

"I feel like for me I am an athlete, like I naturally am going to think of like Chloe Kim and Eileen Gu, just because they're also my friends, so I look up to them a lot."

Lee was named among Glamour Women of the Year in 2024, meeting Beyoncé at the publication's gala event. The 22-year-old gymnast also crossed paths with pop star Lalisa at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Suni Lee opened up about embracing her body despite being the biggest critic of herself

Lee at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee had a heartbreaking year in 2023, being diagnosed with a rare kidney issue. She ended her collegiate career in Auburn prematurely and even missed several global competitions that year. Lee spent time away from her sport, recovering from the disease and struggling with her body image, until returning to the mat at the 2024 Winter Cup, building up to the Olympics.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Minnesota-born gymnast talked about the criticisms gymnasts are subjected to and how becoming the biggest critic of herself helped her embrace her body.

"Gymnastics has definitely impacted my body image. We have to wear skin-tight leotards. There are so many critics online, but I’m always going to be my biggest critic, so whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink. But I just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it."

Lee won three medals at the World Championships and two podiums at the NCAA Championships.

