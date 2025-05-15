"There are so many critics online"-Suni Lee reveals how gymnastics helped her overcome struggles with body image

Suni Lee revealed the dark side of gymnastics and how it has helped her navigate body image issues. Lee has been exploring fashion since relocating to New York after the Paris Games.

Ad

Suni Lee's career almost ended when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023. She prematurely concluded her college career at Auburn University and momentarily stepped away from the elite competitions, missing the World Championships. Defying odds, Lee returned to the mat in 2024 to be in the running for another all-around title win in Paris. She contributed to the US women's gymnastics team's pole finish and won the all-around bronze.

Ad

Trending

Since then, she has been trying new things and finding herself through fashion explorations. She attended the New York Fashion Week, the US Open, and several red carpet events. The Minnesota-born also made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025 issue.

Despite her success story, Suni Lee revealed the dark side of her sport and how it has affected her body image. Competing in skin-fit leotards has only subjected gymnasts to criticisms but eventually helped her learn about her body. She shared:

Ad

“Gymnastics has definitely impacted my body image. We have to wear skin-tight leotards. There are so many critics online, but I’m always going to be my biggest critic, so whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink. But I just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it.” (Sports Illustrated)

Ad

Lee was added to Glamour Women of the Year roster and received an opportunity to meet the iconic Beyonce.

Suni Lee opened up about her meet day superstition around hair braiding

Lee at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Artistic Gymnastics - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee was a formidable force at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Asian-American to win the all-around gold medal. She added six Olympic and three World medals to her repertoire besides winning Female Athlete of the Year honor by Sports Illustrated. In an interview with the aforementioned magazine ahead of her 2025 SI issue release, the Olympian talked about her superstitution she follows before the gymnastics meets.

Ad

"I have to get ready two hours before the meet. Whenever I get my hair braided, the person that’s braiding my hair has one chance to braid it right. Perfect. Otherwise, I’m convinced that my meet day is going to be horrible. If it's a bad hair day, it's a bad day.”

Lee was the balance beam champion and all-around silver medalist at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More