Suni Lee makes surprising revelations as she opens up about meet day superstitions

Suni Lee recently made her feelings known about the superstitions she believes in during her meet day. The gymnast is one of the newest athletes to join the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

Lee had an incredible 2024 season, having competed in the Paris Olympics, which saw her win three medals, including one gold and two bronze medals. Following this campaign, she enjoyed her off-season by appearing on multiple fashion shows, spending time with her family and doing several other things. Amidst this, she also became one of the athlete-models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Most recently, during a shoot with the magazine, the American sat for a conversation with them, where she was asked about her meet-day superstitions. Answering the question, she said:

"My meet day superstitions, I have to get ready two hours before the meet. Whenever I get my hair braided, the person that's braiding my hair has one chance to braid it right. Otherwise, I'm convinced that my meet day is going to be horrible."

Along with her, other athletes, including sprinter Gabby Thomas, Eileen Gu, Ali Truwit and more, were also a part of this photoshoot.

Suni Lee opened up about her 2024 Paris Olympics journey and revealed how she tackled her health issues

Suni Lee appeared in an interview with Glamour in October 2024, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her health concerns and how they affected her during the Paris Olympics campaign. Lee suffered from a kidney-related disease during the second year of her collegiate career, which forced her to retire early from it in 2023 and move back to her hometown. After a long hiatus, she returned to the mat during the 2024 Summer Games.

Speaking about this, she said:

"Bars, floor, and vault were really hard for me because I couldn’t even walk up a flight of stairs. My coaches would have buckets ready to go for when I needed to throw up because my medicine made me so nauseous."

She further spoke about her bronze medal win at the event, adding:

“Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best. I just felt absolutely amazing. And now I’ve learned to really take everything in, and I think that’s why I’m so happy with all of my medals. People are like, ‘You shouldn’t be happy. It’s a bronze medal. But I’m like, ‘You don’t know what I’ve had to go through to get this freaking bronze medal.’”

Suni Lee recently graced Madison Square Garden with her presence on April 22, 2025, to attend the Knicks' game against the Detroits Pistons.

