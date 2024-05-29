Suni Lee urges fans to watch U.S. Gymnastics Championships as she competes all-around first time this season

Suni Lee recently encouraged the fans to watch the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships as she gears up to compete in the all-around event for the first time in the Olympic year. Lee competed in the floor exercise, balance beam, and vault at the 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic on May 18, in Hartford, Connecticut.

She registered 13.150 points in the vault, 14.600 points in the balance beam, and 13.000 points in the floor routine in Connecticut. The 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic served as the final qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, forming a part of the U.S. women's selection procedure for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Falling short of the qualifying score after remaining absent from her pet event, the uneven bars, Lee issued a petition to compete in her first all-around event in the 2024 Olympic year at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, slated from May 30 to June 2, in Fort Worth, Texas.

As the petition was approved, the 21-year-old took to social media, prompting the fans to watch her compete in Texas. She shared the schedule of the championships and wrote,

"to watch!!"

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist will be seen competing on Friday, May 31, 2024.

"I'm never going to be the same" - Suni Lee reflects on how she has changed as an athlete from 2021

Suni Lee poses with her medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Suni Lee reflected on her transformation as an athlete since 2021. She secured a gold medal in the individual all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Following the glorious victory, she suffered kidney-related issues, which forced her to prematurely end her college career with Auburn. She remained distant from the sport, only to return with a full recovery at the 2024 Winter Cup.

During an interview with NBC Olympics, she reflected on her evolution as an athlete while emphasizing her coach's support.

"Whenever I'm talking to my coaches, I always get really sad because I'm like, 'I'm never going to be the same. I'm not the same Suni; not the same athlete.' And they're like, 'Good! You don't want to be. You're doing everything and more right now. And you should be proud of the way that you've been able to come back from everything, because you never thought that you would be in this position.' And I was like, 'You're so right!'"

Suni Lee will be seen competing in Texas against Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, Kayla Di Cello, and Jade Carey.