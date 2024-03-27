Sunisa Lee shares glimpse of latest practice session a month after Winter Cup return

American gymnast Sunisa Lee recently shared a glimpse of her training session on social media ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old was last seen at the Winter Cup in Louisville on February 24.
Suni Lee, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all-around gold medalist, recently made her comeback to gymnastics at the 2024 Winter Cup. The gymnast had been suffering from a “non-gymnastics” kidney-related issue for nearly a year. However, Sunisa Lee’s return to the sport in Louisville was not a smooth undertaking. The gymnast happened to lose her grip on the bar while attempting a layout Jaeger with a full twist.
After her experience at the Winter Cup, Sunisa Lee has returned to the gymnasium to prepare for the upcoming championships. She shared a glimpse of herself performing a couple of flips on the bar on her Instagram story.
While taking part in the Winter Cup last month, Sunisa Lee had hoped to make it to the Baku World Cup scheduled from March 7 to 10. However, she scored just 11.800 on the bars, missing out on a significant move. The American gymnast also slipped off the apparatus while performing her balance beam routine which left her with a score of 12.900.
Her overall rank in bars was 26th and 13th on the balance beam. She expressed her disappointment to reporters afterward:
"You can't get anywhere without failing,” the 21-year-old said. “I think I just take that with a grain of salt. Obviously, I'm sad and I'm going to be mad about it for a really long time, but it's okay.”
Sunisa Lee shares her self-care regime ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
In 2023, Suni Lee announced her early exit from her NCAA career at Auburn University to deal with her kidney disease. Lee's health kept her at a distance from gymnastics for several months.
In a recent interview with E! News, Lee said that she started to make time for herself during this hiatus. The former Auburn gymnast stated:
"I've definitely been taking a lot of time for myself. I think that's one thing about this year, I've really learned to prioritize my well-being and just making sure that everything that I'm doing is adding to my life, not really taking away."
Lee also reflected on her kidney-related disease:
"The kidney disease took me out for a couple of months," Suni explained. "I just got a lot weaker because I wasn't in the gym training—I've been doing a lot of physical therapy and try to keep my body as healthy as possible and feeling good because it's gonna be a really long season."