Super 32 Wrestling Championships 2025 Results: Bo Bassett clinches fourth title; Melvin Miller wins 165 lbs division

The 2025 Super 32 Wrestling Championships were held on October 18 and 19, 2025, in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wrestling Championships were held for approximately 200 nationally ranked high school wrestlers.

Bo Bassett made history at the 2025 edition after becoming the first athlete to win the belt four times in the boys' high school division. He defeated Charlie Desena by decision in the 150 lbs category. The currently ranked #1 at 165 pounds Melvin Miller led the 165lbs category after outfoxing Maximus Dhabolt by decision 16-6.

Boys' results at the 2025 Super 32 Wrestling Championships

The results for the boys' high school division at the Super 32 Wrestling Championships are given below:

106 lbs: Ariah Mills (Dacula, GA) over Kooper Deputy (New Paris, PA):4-2

113 lbs: Jorje Rios (Pico Rivera, CA) over Sean Kenny (Bayville, NJ): 2-1

120 lbs: Rocklin Zinkin (Fresno, CA) over Mason Jakob (Kingsport, TN): 18-3 3:42

126 lbs: Antonio Mills III (Dacula, GA) over Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK): 3-2 (Tie breaker)

132 lbs: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) over Israel Borge (Richland, MO): 8-3

138 lbs: Tyler Dekraker (Orlando, FL) over Sam Herring (Bellefonte, PA): 1-0

144 lbs: Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) over Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN): 4-0

150 lbs: Bo Bassett (Windber, PA) over Charlie Desena (Orlando, FL): 13-4

157 lbs: Justus Heeg (Lemont, IL) over Matthew Staples (Crown Point, IN): 7-0

165 lbs: Melvin Miller (Windber, PA) over Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny, IA): 16-6

175 lbs: Waylon Cressell (Cedar Falls, IA) over Jayden O'Farrill (Johnstown, PA): 13-4

190 lbs: Jimmy Mastny (Oregon, IL) over William Ward (Moorhead, MN): 13-4

215 lbs: Kal-el Fluckiger Chandler over Kendahl Hoare (Du Bois, PA):3:20

285 lbs: Michael Mocco (Parkland, FL) over Kameron Hazelett (Gary, IN): 20-4 3:52

Girls' results at the 2025 Super 32 Wrestling Championships

The results for the girls' high school division at the Super 32 Wrestling Championships are given below:

95 lbs: Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) over Justice Gutierrez (Arvada, CO): 6-2

100 lbs: Jaclyn Bouzakis (Belmont, NC) over Bella Manno (Hawthorne, NJ): 11-0 1:54

106 lbs: Christina Estrada (Clovis, CA) over Hailey Delgado (El Paso, TX): 9-5

112 lbs: Morgan Turner (Chicago, IL) over Marlee Solomon (McDonald, PA): 6-0

118 lbs: Marie Sharp (Ridgewood, NJ) over Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI): 11-7

124 lbs: Epenesa Elison (La Puente, CA) over Mekala James (Fresno, CA): 11-0 3:01

132 lbs: Emma Chacon (Laveen, AZ) over Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN): 6-2

138 lbs: Taina Fernandez (Bowie, MD) over Morgan Lucio (Casa Grande, AZ): 10-0 2:10

148 lbs: Gray Joyce (Wichita, KS): over Violette Lasure (New Paris, PA): 7-6

160 lbs: Ella Poalillo (Wantage, NJ) over Kaili Manuel (Washington, MI): 5-4

175 lbs: Ciyanna Okocha (Louisa, VA) over Bryce Snyder (Upper Black Eddy, PA): 3-0

200 lbs: Halle Spears (Midland, MI) over Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA): 4-4 0:44

