"I’ll put it on the line every single opportunity I get"- Bo Bassett makes feelings known after winning the battle for USA's top high school wrestlers

Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts after winning the title at Who's Number One 2025. The American athlete competed in the 150-pound division and won the title against Jordyn Raney by injury default.Who's Number One is an event organized by Flo Wrestling that features some of the top-ranked high school wrestlers in the country competing for the ultimate title. Bo Bassett marched into the 2025 edition of 'Who's Number One' as the defending champion, having won the title in the 144-pound division last year.Bassett competed against Jordyn Raney; however, the match ended in the 34th second with the former clinching the title by injury default. Raney appeared to have suffered from an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from the event. Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts about winning on his official Instagram account.The American athlete expressed his gratitude for being able to compete in the event 4 times, as well as thanked Flowrestling for giving him the opportunity to compete. Bo Bassett shared that he always tries to put his best foot forward on the mat and will continue to do so as he navigates his journey as an athlete.&quot;2025 WNO So grateful to compete in this event 4 times. Thank you to @flowrestling for all they do for the sport. I’ll put it on the line every single opportunity I get!! See you guys this weekend at Super 32!!! Prayers to Jordyn Raney for a speedy recovery.🙏 GO HOKIES!!!!!! #MachineGunMindset #EnterSandman&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, Bassett prayed for Raney's speedy recovery.Bo Bassett announces his college commitment Bo Basset announced his decision to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes in February 2025; however, the American athlete decided to step back from his decision and re-enter the college recruitment portal in June 2025.The American athlete expressed that his decision to decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes stemmed from multiple reasons, and he made the decision after consulting his family and coaches. Bo Bassett made multiple college visits and finally announced that he had committed to Virginia Tech.Basset penned a short message on Instagram and shared his excitement for his NCAA career and expressed his desire to chase national and international titles in the future.&quot;Officially a Hokie. Time to Work.🦃I am Committing to Virginia Tech!!! The next chapter begins in Hokie Nation!! I can’t wait to chase down National, World, and Olympic Titles in Blacksburg. #Blessed #MachineGunMindset Matthew 19:26,&quot; he wrote.Bassett thanked his fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.