"Super devastating"- MyKayla Skinner gets emotional while opening up about receiving 'death threats' after controversial remarks on Simone Biles 

MyKayla Skinner reflected on the backlash and criticism she received after making controversial remarks about Simone Biles and the American women's gymnastics team ahead of the Paris Olympics. In a YouTube video, Skinner opined that, except for Biles, the Paris gymnastics team members, which included Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, lacked talent and depth. She further added that the team didn’t possess any work ethic. Skinner also accused Biles of bullying and belittling her on multiple occasions. Following her statement, the Olympic silver medalist received huge backlash from fans, who slammed her for making accusations without any proof. She recently opened up about the pushback she faced after the remarks. &quot;It was just really sad to see what happened, and the way that they attacked and came at me was super devastating,&quot; Skinner said. &quot; The world is a really dark and. scary space, and we need to come together and rally together. Everyone just says their opinion online and they don't care. So that was really hard to take. Two wrongs don't make a right and again I hope I would be just a voice, like they can learn to have a voice too and I hope that we can all just be the best that we can be.&quot;MyKayla Skinner added:&quot;I was getting death threats. My agent at that time was getting death threats and emails sent to her and actually contacting her phone and sending her voice messages and trying to call her, and people tell me I'm a bad mom, I shouldn't be a mom, like I don't have the voice and just saying horrible, horrible words to me. It really did take me down a spiral. It was really, really hard to go through, and I felt like I couldn't be the mom that I needed to be for my daughter, which was so difficult and just so sad. It was a scary thing to go through to have, like feeling the whole hates you.&quot;MyKayla Skinner competed at the 2020 Tokyo Games alongside Biles, where the legendary gymnast pulled out from competing. At the same Games, Skinner bagged a silver medal in the vault event. Simone Biles responded with a strong message to MyKayla Skinner after the Paris Olympics victory Mykayla Skinner and Simone Biles of the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo via Getty Images)Simone Biles sent a strong-worded response to MyKayla Skinner after the American team's victory at the 2024 Paris Games. The team clinched a team gold at the Games, after which Biles shared a picture of the winning moment on Instagram and penned a taunt at Skinner's previous remarks, writing:&quot;lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸.&quot;The team, consisting of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, surpassed the Italian and Brazilian squads to dominate the event.