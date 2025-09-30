"Supporting you"- Anna Hall attends boyfriend Darius Slayton’s game as New York Giants claim first 2025 season win

Anna Hall showed support for her boyfriend and NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton after the recent game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Giants secured their first victory of the season with a 21-18 win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Slayton led the team with 44 yards on three catches.Hall, who is fresh off her impressive performance at the World Athletics Championships, was seen at the stadium cheering for her boyfriend. She won the heptathlon title on the penultimate day of action at the Worlds with a total of 6,888 points, becoming the first American to claim the world title in the event in more than 30 years. A day after the Giants’ win, Hall shared a carousel on Instagram with highlights from game day. She was spotted in a customised No.18 top and attended the game with her sister Julia Juice.“❤️ supporting you @sl1msl8y !!! &amp; ❤️ a sister gameday :),” Hall wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSlayton has also been a constant support for the heptathlete. When Anna Hall won her first world title, he proudly wore a custom T-shirt featuring her image with the words “World Champ” printed on the back.Anna Hall makes her feelings known after winning her first World title at 2025 World Athletics ChampionshipsDay 8 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyAnna Hall won her first heptathlon gold at the Worlds after previously settling for bronze and silver at Eugene and Budapest. Hall had battled a PCL injury while competing in Budapest and later underwent knee surgery in 2024.After her victory, Anna Hall shared how much the achievement meant to her:“I feel really good. I think I really just feel fulfilled that something I knew I could do for so long finally came true and I finally had the opportunity to do it. Coming into the championships, I was itching for an opportunity to get here and help me, and I was able to do that. So I couldn’t be more thankful, but honestly, it made me really excited for my future just because I feel like I didn’t even put together my best heptathlon here. I missed it in a few events and I’m excited to see what I can do when I put all seven of my true PBs together.” (0:18 onwards via Citius Mag)Kate O’Connor secured silver with 6,174 points, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Taliyah Brooks shared bronze with 6,581 points