Anna Hall recently showed a heartwarming gesture towards her boyfriend Darius Slayton during an NFL game. Slayton and his team New York Giants, locked horns with the Los Angeles Chargers in a recent NFL game. Slayton is the wide receiver for the Giants.

Ad

Slayton and Hall made their relationship public in November last year after the heptathlete's appearance at the 2024 Paris Games. Since then, they have both been making appearances together, including attending the 2025 Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFL player cheering for Hall at her meets.

Recently, after Hall secured her first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, she was seen rooting for Slayton at the NFL game, donning a customized t-shirt, which had the number 18 written on it, highlighting the wide receiver's jersey number.

Ad

Trending

She shared a glimpse of the game on her Instagram story and wrote:

"All about 18," and added a teary-eyed and heart emojis.

She further posted a cute picture of them together and added:

"Lets go 18!!"

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

Hall was seen hyping up her boyfriend days after he was seen donning a custom t-shirt celebrating her World Athletics Championships gold medal victory.

Ad

"I really struggled with injuries" - Anna Hall reflects on her challenge-filled year after winning the World Championships gold medal

Anna Hall during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. (Photo by Getty Images)

Anna Hall won the gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships after navigating a brief period filled with injury, including her knee, bone bruising, and a PCL injury. After her remarkable results in Tokyo, she reflected on her journey.

Ad

"It means so much," Hall said. "Ever since I came on the circuit and won my first medal, that's been something I've been trying to do. Jackie and I have talked about it, and we were like, ‘The USA does make great heptathletes.' It means the world to be able to bring the title back home where it belongs."

Ad

"The last two years, I really struggled with injuries, as I think everybody saw in Paris (at the Olympics)," she said. "That entire time, I just put my head down and I worked. And we were working on my upper body, we were working on technical things." (via usatoday.com)

With her recent victory, Anna Hall became the first American athlete to win a gold medal at the World Championship since Jackie Joyner-Kersee won in 1987 and 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More