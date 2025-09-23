Anna Hall shares emotional reaction as boyfriend Darius Slayton wears custom t-shirt celebrating her World Athletics Championships gold

Anna Hall’s boyfriend and New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton celebrated the heptathlete’s first gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Hall clinched her first world title in the women’s heptathlon with 6,888 points, becoming the first American to win the event at Worlds since 1993.

Ireland's Kate O'Connor claimed silver with a national record of 6,714 points, while Britain’s defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and American Taliyah Brooks shared bronze with 6,581 points.

To honor her historic feat, Slayton proudly showcased his support by wearing a custom graphic T-shirt during warmups. The shirt featured images of Hall with the words “World Champ” written on the back. Hall later shared a screenshot of their chat on Instagram, showing her surprise at the gesture.

“Babe where the heck did u get that shirt?”

To which Slayton replied:

“Well I made my mind like 2 ½ ish weeks ago that you were gonna win worlds. And I know I’m never wrong. So I had the World Champ shirt made. So it would be ready by time you won.”

She captioned the story,

"this man 💀😭❤️"

The couple went public with their relationship last year, when Hall shared a picture with Slayton on Instagram. The announcement came following Anna Hall's fifth-place finish in the heptathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

All about Anna Hall’s first heptathlon title at World Athletics Championships

After winning bronze in Eugene in 2022 and silver in Budapest in 2023, Anna Hall finally claimed gold in the heptathlon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships with 6,888 points. Hall battled a PCL injury while taking silver in Budapest and later underwent knee surgery in 2024.

Anna Hall started her 2025 World Athletics Championships campaign with a 13.05-second run in the 100m hurdles, scoring 1,117 points, followed by a 1.89m high jump worth 1,093 points. She added a personal-best 15.80m in the shot put for 915 points and a 23.50 in the 200m, scoring 1,029 points, finishing the first day with 4,154 points and the overall lead.

Hall carried her lead on day two with a 6.12m in the long jump for 887 points and a personal best of 48.13m in the javelin to earn 824 points. She closed the competition with a 2:06.08 in the 800m, scoring 1,023 points to finish with a total of 6,888 overall.

