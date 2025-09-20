Anna Hall’s boyfriend & NFL player Darius Slayton reacts as American wins her 1st international heptathlon title at World Athletics Championships 2025

Anna Hall's boyfriend and New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton reacted to the heptathlete's victory at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Notably, this is Hall's first World title of her career after clinching 3rd and 2nd place finishes in the last two editions, respectively.

In Tokyo, Hall finished with 6888 points across the heptathlon events to beat the likes of Kate O'Connor, Taliyah Brooks, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson. She also finished as the winner of the shot put and 800m combined events in the competition.

Reacting to Hall's first World title, her boyfriend, Slayton, shared a post on his Instagram stories and further added a three-word message for her girlfriend. Slayton wrote:

"The most deserving"

Slayton's Instagram story (Image via: @sl1msl8y on IG)

In another story, Slayton remarked:

"Legendary, Greatest heptathlete of all time argue wit ya momma"

Slayton's second Instagram story for Hall (Image via: @sl1msl8y on IG)

Notably, Anna Hall has been with Darius Slayton since last year. The 24-year-old heptathlete was also seen with her boyfriend, Slayton, during the former's appearance at the Grand Slam Track event in Miramar.

Slayton, on the other hand, has been associated with the New York Giants since 2019 and has had notable success as a wide receiver with 21 touchdowns and 261 receptions during this time. Before his Giants career, Slayton competed for Auburn during his collegiate career.

Anna Hall reflects on her shot put performance on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Anna Hall (Image via: Getty)

Anna Hall made her feelings known after winning the shot put combined events of the heptathlon event on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships 2025. She registered a mark of 15.80m during this event.

Speaking in an interview after the event, Hall said that she is content with her shot put performance and expressed her happiness to pull off such a mark in the competition. She said (via runnerspace, 00:05 onwards);

"I was really pleased with the shot put. I've been throwing and training like almost every session in the last few weeks. We knew we left a big one out there in Hayward, like my biggest throw was in the warm-up, I left it in the warm-up. So, really pleased to get it in a competition and starting with that for something that's new to me but I'm happy that I handled it well."

Earlier in the season, Anna Hall had also clinched the heptathlon national title during the USA Outdoor Championships.

