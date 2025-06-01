After matching 2nd-best heptathlon mark in history, Anna Hall makes her feelings known on her achievement

Anna Hall shared her thoughts after completing a prominent feat at the 2025 Hypo-Meeting at Götzis, Austria. The heptathlete achieved a remarkable score in the event and soared to become the second-best heptathlete in history.

Hall is a talented athlete who has clinched a gold medal and a bronze medal at the World Championships in heptathlon events. She also earned a gold medal at the Pan American U20 Championships in the same event. The 24-year-old finished fifth in the heptathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Denver native specializes in multiple track and field events, including her signature event, heptathlon, comprising of seven different events; the pentathlon, which features five events; as well as the 400m and the 400m hurdles.

At the Hypo-Meeting, which is an annual athletics competition held at Mosle stadium in Götzis, Austria, the acclaimed athlete posted 7032 points in the women's heptathlon. With her notable score, she has become the second-best scoring heptathlete of all time.

Regarding her historic feat, the athlete shared her thoughts through her post on X. She mentioned:

"I HAVE NO WORDS. we are SO back🥹❤️‍🔥"

At the Hypo-Meeting, Anna Hall completed her 100m hurdles in 13.19 seconds, and in the High Jump, she scored 1.95m. She registered 14.86m in the shot put, 46.16m in the javelin throw, and clocked the 200m in 23.37 seconds. She completed her 800m race in 2:01.23, and posted 6.44m in the long jump.

Hall recorded her personal best scores in javelin, high jump, shot put, and 800m, as per World Athletics.

With this win, she became the fifth woman athlete to surpass 7000 points in history and is in second position behind the long jump and heptathlon icon, six-time Olympic medalist, Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Anna Hall shared heartfelt gratitude to her furry companions, Emma and Cross

Anna Hall at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Through an Instagram post in March 2025, Hall expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her pets Emma and Cross for their unconditional support in her life during Mental Health Awareness Month. While teaming up with Nulo pet food, she wrote:

"This #MentalHealthyAwarenessMonth I want to thank Cross and Emma for being a constant source of support in my life! Whether it’s supporting me at the track, making goofy memories or cuddles after a rough day they always put a smile on my face."

She continued:

"Together with @NuloPetFood, i invite you to take a moment today to thank your pet for all the comfort and love they give you by sharing a moment you have with them!"

During her notable collegiate career, Anna Hall represented the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs track and field teams.

