Anna Hall makes feelings known about competing in first heptathlon since her Paris Olympic heartbreak

Anna Hall recently expressed her excitement ahead of her first heptathlon event after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will be seen competing at the 2025 Hypo Meeting, a World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meeting, which will be held on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Mosle Stadium in Gotzis, Austria.
Hall will compete in the heptathlon event for the first time after an underwhelming result at the Paris Olympics where she settled in fifth place. Hall has earlier competed at the Hypo Meeting in 2023, where she secured a spot for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Two years back, she dominated the event with a world-leading 6988 points.
The score placed her in fifth position in the world's all-time list, following the 7000-point club, which includes Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Carolina Kluft, Nafissatou Thiam, and Larisa Nikitina. Ahead of her return to Gotzis, Hall announced her decision on Instagram and wrote:
"heptathlon since the Olympics this week & in a very special place 🫶🏽 Gotzis i’m omw (on my way)🛩️"
Hall participated in the Paris Games after navigating a series of injuries. She first broke her left foot's navicular bone in 2021 at the Olympic Trials, which forced her to conclude the Tokyo Games' quest. While training for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, she injured her knee.
Anna Hall reflects on her 2024 Paris Olympics performance
Anna Hall recently reflected on her 2024 Paris Games, stating she wasn't sure of making the Olympics. The heptathlete further stated that once she earned a spot, she fixed her sight on the gold medal. Although the result was underwhelming, it has motivated her for the next Games that will be held on home soil.
"Not knowing what would happen, if I'd even be in Paris and then getting there and still holding onto the hope that we can still do this, not shooting for anything less than gold."
She continued:
"At no point was I going to concede and say 'We can't do it.' And to ultimately fall a little bit short, hurt a lot. I'm hoping it's going to be that moment in my career that fuels a fire under me ahead of L.A. and it's going to be that moment where God says 'Not yet, but soon.'" (via si.com)
The Olympian recently made her debut for SI Swimsuit.