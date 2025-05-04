Anna Hall shares adorable moment with NFL boyfriend Darius Slayton amid rare Grand Slam Track appearance

Anna Hall recently shared a glimpse of spending time with her boyfriend, Darius Slayton, while training for the Grand Slam Track. The American heptathlete recently competed in the second stop of GST, which commenced on Friday, May 2, and will conclude on Sunday, May 4, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

Hall competed in the women's 400m hurdles at Michael Johnson's event and clinched a third-place finish after registering a time of 54.43. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andrenette Knight, who clocked 52.07s and 54.08s, respectively, claimed the first two positions.

Shortly after this performance, GST shared a video of Hall's adorable moment with her boyfriend, Darius Slayton, on its Instagram handle. The NFL star was seen talking to the heptathlete while she was preparing to warm up on the track for her training. The caption on the video read:

"The most athletic couple🥹❤️"

Anna Hall shared glimpses of her first F1 visit with Slayton ahead of her debut Grand Slam Track appearance. She visited the pre-events at the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome while sporting a white crop top with blue shorts. She enhanced the look by pairing it with a black leather belt and a red cap.

She shared the pictures with Slayton from Mercedes' paddock on her Instagram story and posted a selfie, expressing her excitement about being there.

Anna Hall made her feelings known about competing at the Grand Slam Track

After earning a third-place finish in the 400m hurdles event at Day 2 of the Grand Slam Track, Anna Hall discussed how she felt after her performance. In the post-race interview with Citius Mag, Hall revealed that although it was tiring, she had fun racing in the event.

"That was really tiring, but, honestly, I feel relieved cuz I really didn't know what those last few hurdles were going to look like and hadn't really had time to work on them. Um, so, I'm just, yeah, relieved that I made it over all 10 barriers, and today was actually really fun, which I think is the more important part of a step in the right direction," said Anna Hall (0:04 onward).

She was also asked if the 400m hurdles were more or less fun than the 400m race. She replied:

"I think more fun. I think the hurdles like adds a little bit of challenge of the steps and a little more satisfaction. And I kind of think this lap four hurts a little worse. So, but that one will be fun too, I hope."

Anna Hall wrapped up her 2024 track season by competing at the Paris Olympics. This campaign did not pan out as expected, as she fell short of earning a podium finish.

