Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton reacts to Noah Lyles' Miami Grand Prix highlights featuring the couple

Three-time Olympic medalist Noah Lyles and his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, recently attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Anna Hall's boyfriend, Darius Slayton, shared his thoughts on Lyles' Instagram post, which featured him with Hall, Bromfield, and notable Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas at the Grand Prix event.

Noah Lyles is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 metres, having won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Along with his Olympic feats, he has six gold and one silver medal at the World Championships. He also has two silver medals at the World Indoor Championships.

Darius Slayton is a notable wide receiver of the National Football League team, the New York Giants. In 2025, he was awarded the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. He recently reacted to Lyles' Instagram post, which featured him with his girlfriend, a two-time World Championship medalist, Anna Hall, and Olympic medalist Junelle Bromfield with Lyles.

Screenshot of Noah Lyles' Instagram post featuring Darius Slayton's reaction | Source: IG/@nojo18

Darius Slayton was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft in the fifth round as the 171st pick by the New York Giants. He played his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers football team. He has recently re-signed with the Giants on a three-year, $36 million deal, according to NFL Media.

His girlfriend, Anna Hall, won the gold medal at the Pan American U20 Championships in 2019 in Heptathlon, which is a track and field event combined of seven events. She is also the North American indoor record holder in Pentathlon, which combines five track and field events.

Meanwhile, the Formula One driver for Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, has won ten Grand Prix in his career, along with other prominent accolades. He is a two-time runner-up (2019, 2020) in the World Drivers' Championships.

Noah Lyles reflects on his mindset as an elite athlete in track and field

Noah Lyles at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

In May 2025, Noah Lyles appeared on the Toure Show podcast and expressed his thoughts on his elite athletic mindset.

"I'd say that I've been gifted with genetics but even when I say that that just gets you to the starting line right that just gets you to professional after that it's your job to figure out okay how am I going to take and cultivate this talent that I have and bring it further so I have a very good coach," he shared [6:00 onwards]

The distinguished athlete has won four 200-meter and one 100-meter Diamond League races. He also won two gold medals at the World U20 Championships.

