"Suspect loves winning $85,000 dollars in 33.23 seconds" - Through Gabby Thomas voiceover, Athlos NYC hints at what to expect in 2nd edition

Gabby Thomas participated in the 'suspect' trend uniquely, stating facts about her fellow Athlos NYC track athletes and what to expect in the second edition of Athlos through voiceover. Thomas was part of the 200m line-up in the inaugural Athlos NYC edition, winning silver behind Brittany Browns.

Having won silver in the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas clinched the pole position at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also soared to victory in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. As the ambassador for Athlos, she was present in the launch of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian-hosted women-only track event in 2023.

In September 2024, basking in the glory of her Olympic successes, Thomas competed at the Athlos NYC, winning silver in the 200m. Despite the second finish, Thomas has been the face of Athlos and even lent her voice to a unique promotional video recently.

On Athlos' Instagram handle, the triple Olympic gold medalist gave police-style descriptions of Masai Russell, Alexis Holmes, and Zoe Hobbs, among others, through voiceover and hinted at what to expect in the second edition of Athlos.

The video montage first featured Gabby Thomas running around the Olympic track with the US flag, saying:

"Suspect loves winning Olympic gold medals"

Masai Russell's clip was accompanied by:

"Suspect loves winning Olympic titles in her Rookie season"

In Brittany Brown's crowning clip in Athlos, she said:

"Suspect loves winning $85,000 in 33.23s"

For 1500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon, Thomas said:

"Suspect loves breaking world records"

She voiced:

"Suspect is known as being one of the fastest women in New Zealand," talking about Zoe Hobbs.

Gabby Thomas on Athlos - "It was such a fun and entertaining event and that's kind of what sports is for"

Gabby Thomas after winning gold in the 4x100m relay at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: (Source: Getty)

The women-only track event was a way to celebrate women athletes and also offered one of the largest prize purses in the domain. But to Thomas, the entertainment factor of the event was more significant.

In a conversation with Front Office Sports from October 2024, Gabby Thomas said:

"The one thing that really set it (Athlys NYC 2024) apart was what an amazing job the event was just as a production I mean it was such a fun and entertaining event and that's what sports is for, it's for entertainment and I think sometimes in track and field we can lose sight of that... Athlos really gave us the ability to tell our stories."

Thomas added:

"Athlos really gave us the ability to tell our stories... We really felt like they wanted us there and we were valued as the main product.”

The 27-year-old won $25,000 for finishing second in the 200m at the 2024 Athlos NYC.

