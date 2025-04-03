Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 2025 Season Opener: Schedule, where to watch, and more

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is undoubtedly one of the best 400m hurdlers of all time. After an eventful 2024 that saw her defend her Olympic crown, the American is now gearing up to kickstart her 2025 season with an appearance at the first meet of Grand Slam Track.

McLaughlin-Levrone is known for having an extremely selective racing schedule and usually competes only a handful of times each season. However, last year, the reigning 400m hurdles world record holder announced that she had signed with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, guaranteeing that fans would see her compete more often.

Now, with the first of the four GST meets scheduled to take place in Kingston, Jamaica, between April 4-6, McLaughlin-Levrone will soon be back on the track. As she gears up for the upcoming year, here is everything you need to know about the Olympic champion’s 2025 season debut.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 2025 season opener: Schedule and race timings

Grand Slam Track features a unique format where every athlete is required to compete in two races that are a part of one event group. McLaughlin-Levrone is part of the women's long hurdles event group and will subsequently race the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat over the course of the coming weekend.

Here is McLaughlin-Levrone’s schedule for the upcoming competition:

Friday, April 4

6:46 PM: 400m hurdles

Sunday, April 6

4:21 PM: 400m

All times in the schedule are local times, i.e, EST/GMT -5:00

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 2025 season opener: Where and how to watch the Olympic champion in action at Grand Slam Track

Fans eager to watch McLaughlin-Levrone make her season debut for 2025 will have plenty of chances to catch her in action live. Track and field enthusiasts in the USA can catch the competition on Peacock or the CW, while Eurosport will broadcast the meet in Europe and Asia. Viewers from Ireland and the UK can watch the event on TNT Sports.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone heaps praise on Grand Slam Track

In late 2024, McLaughlin-Levrone was announced as the first athlete to have signed with Grand Slam Track. The American had heaped praise on the league and Johnson's vision, saying in a press release:

“Michael’s vision is clear, and he’s exactly the leader this sport needs to break new ground. I am thrilled to be a part of this league and look forward to everything we have coming in the future. I firmly believe that this is the step forward that track needs to take it to another level, and I can't wait to get to work with the team.”

After the Kingston meet, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and company will head to Miami for the second leg of GST before heading to Philadelphia and Los Angeles for the last two competitions.

