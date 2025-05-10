Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas set to compete in first major race against each other  

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone confirmed her participation in a set of new events for the upcoming edition of the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia. The American athlete will be transitioning to the short sprints and competing in the 110m hurdles and 100m.

This race holds a huge significance as it would be the Olympic gold medalist's career, and it would be her first professional race in the 100m. In the previous edition of Grand Slam Track in Miami, McLaughlin-Levrone hinted about shifting to the short events in Philadelphia, which raised a lot of anticipation among fans.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about exploring different events as the outdoor season took shape and hoped to put forward her best performance in all her appearances. The American athlete will be going head-to-head against Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, who has also confirmed her participation in the short sprints events (100m and 200m).

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

