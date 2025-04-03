Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone embarks on practice session in Jamaica for first race of season at Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's glimpses of her training sessions for the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track event were recently shared on social media. The league will start on April 4, 2025, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the first athletes to be signed for GST in June 2024 and will compete in the 400m hurdles. She was captured gearing up for her race in Kingston, as shared by the event officials on Instagram. The pictures show moments of the world record holder running on the tracks, stretching on the sidelines, and resting after her practice sessions.

The post's caption read:

"Sydney's in the sprint capital? Jamaica, y'all won't want to miss this😏"

Ad

Trending

Ad

The American will be opening her 2025 season with this race on April 4, competing against the likes of Jasmine Jones, Shamier Little, Rushell Clayton, and more. She wrapped up her last season after competing at the Diamond League final in Brussels, and ahead of this, she competed in the Paris Olympics, which saw her defend her titles in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay race.

McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record in the former event by clocking an impressive time of 50.37s, besting her arch-rivals Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known about competing in the Grand Slam Track

The 400m champion, McLaughlin-Levrone- Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her thoughts on competing at the Grand Slam Track in her post-match interview at the Diamond League finals. She said that she was excited to be a part of the league and emphasized how the event will be beneficial for the popularity of the sport.

Ad

“Yeah, I think it'll be fun. Honestly, being able to do two events and kind of just challenge yourself also using some of those as training blocks, I think it's just going to be really cool to see that dynamic and see the sport grow in popularity. So, I'm excited to be a part of that in any way," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

Ad

She was further asked if she could compete in two events, including the 200m and 400m events. Talking about her chances to double up in the events and highlighting the advantage of her being able to switch between events, she added:

“It's always a possibility absolutely. So, I think yeah that's the exciting thing is I'm blessed with the ability kind of to switch some of these events and do different things and so yeah love challenging myself that's definitely a possible duo right there.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently received a special gift from Michael Johnson, and she shared a glimpse of it with her fans on her Instagram story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback