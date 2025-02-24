Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shows off special gift from Michael Johnson as she gears up to compete in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, one of the greatest 400m hurdlers, is also the face of Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track. Recently, as she gears up for the first GST meet, the American received a gift from Johnson, and she was quick to share a glimpse of the same with fans.

In June 2024, Johnson, a 12-time World and Olympic champion, announced the launch of 'Grand Slam Track', a one-of-its-kind track league featuring four meets every year. That same month, the former 200 and 400m world record holder revealed McLaughlin-Levrone had signed as the first athlete for GST.

The maiden edition of Grand Slam Track is slated to kick off later this year, with the first of the four scheduled meets taking place between April 4-6 in Kingston, Jamaica. As Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is gearing up for the race, she received a special gift from Michael Johnson and the GST team. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a glimpse of the gift with fans.

Via Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram (@sydneymclaughlin16)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hails Grand Slam Track as a ‘huge step forward’ for track and field

McLaughlin-Levrons at the World Athletics Awards 2024 (Imag Source: Getty )

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the most successful 40 hurdlers of all time. The American has won two Olympic gold medals, one World Championships title, and has reset the world record in the event six times.

In June 2024, when McLaughlin-Levrone became the first athlete to sign with Grand Slam Track, she hailed the league as a ‘huge step forward’ for track and field, telling FloTrack:

“It’s an amazing opportunity. I'm very grateful to be a part of it and be the first athlete. I feel like it's going to be a huge step forward for track and field. Just being able to grow the visibility as well as the compensation for athletes, as well as giving fans what they want. So (I'm) just looking forward to these opportunities.”

Each meet of the Grand Slam Track will feature 12 races, divided into six event groups, with eight athletes racing in each event group. Four of these athletes will be ‘Racers’ i.e. athletes who have signed with GST, while the other four will be ‘Challengers’ i.e. athletes who will compete in a particular meet, looking to dethrone the Racers.

All athletes will be required to compete in the two races that are a part of their event group, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the long hurdles event group, which features the 400m hurdles and 400m flat races.

