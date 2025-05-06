Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expresses her love as she celebrates third anniversary with husband Andre

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone showed her love for husband Andre as the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May 2025. They notably exchanged vows in 2022 at a vineyard wedding held at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Va.

After first connecting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sydney was proposed to by Andre following her successful Tokyo Olympics campaign, with the help of her friends, in August 2021 at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. Less than a year later, they got married.

As the couple celebrated their third anniversary, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared glimpses of herself and her husband Andre from an adorable photoshoot. She could be seen wearing a black and white outfit, while the former NFL player sported a white checked shirt and black or navy pants.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote a heartfelt message, writing:

“Oh how fast 3 years of marriage have already flown by… 🫶🏽💍🤍 cherishing all of the moments with you. Happy Anniversary my love! 🥹”

Although not known for being very active on social media or regularly updating their followers, the four-time Olympic champion threw a surprise birthday party for her husband in March 2025, glimpses of which he later shared on his Instagram.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on crowning moment with sister-in-law at Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about what led to her crowning moment with her sister-in-law during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following her victory in the 400m hurdles, she went over to the section of the stands where her family was sitting and saw her sister-in-law holding the crown.

During her appearance on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast released in March 2025, she spoke about the moment, stating (from 32:51 onwards):

“So, I just went straight ahead, and she's there with the crown, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, she really brought it!’ And she put it on. I was like, ‘First of all, this is an expensive-looking crown. You spent some money on this thing. This is nice.”

“But it just was such a fun moment. Obviously, at first, I think I was a little uncomfortable. I was like, ‘Should I really wear it?’ But I also was like, ‘It's a fun moment.’ To be able to look back and just be like, ‘This is just a great memory to have.’”

Besides the lighthearted moment turning into a core memory, she also recalled how her sponsor, New Balance, used some of the photos from the iconic crowning moment in its advertisements.

