Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pens a loving note for her husband Andre Levrone on his birthday

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wished her husband Andre Levrone a birthday as the latter turned 30. The sprinter and former football wide receiver have been married since 2022.

Ad

For Andre's 30th birthday on March 9, his wife planned a surprise for him, involving all friends and family members. When he walked into the room, the former wide receiver was welcomed with cheers, followed by embraces from family.

"Each day, each month, and each year God’s goodness continues to abound in my life. 30 years of His steadfast love…. & a surprise party thanks to my wife," his Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sharing the post on her Instagram story, McLaughlin-Levrone wished her husband a birthday and wrote:

"Happy 30th Bubs. I love you always"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone on the latter's birthday; Instagram - @sydneymclaughlin16

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's romance with Andre sparked after the latter slid into her DM to respond to a post. The couple dated for months before getting engaged in 2021 and marrying the following year. They have supported each other's career endeavors, especially Andre, who always graces the front row when his wife competes on the track.

Ad

Even at the 2024 Paris Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone's husband was in the stands when she broke her 400m hurdles world record for the sixth time and added the 4x400m relay win to her resume.

After the Games, the couple jet off to Greece, spending quality time in beautiful settings and with delectable food. They belatedly celebrated the sprinter's 25th birthday with that dreamy holiday.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre Levrone recalls when he partly lied to set up their first date in Los Angeles

McLaughlin-Levrone and her husband at Christian Dior: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - (Source: Getty)

Since the couple first chanced upon each other during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, they had limited options to meet in person. However, Andre Levrone came up with a plan, partly lying about a business trip to Los Angeles, where he actually wished to meet Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Ad

Shedding light on the throwback story during a recent podcast with Jinger and Jeremy, the 30-year-old said (via YouTube):

"I think after about three weeks, I told her I had a business trip, and I did meet a man out here for business if one could say so. I didn't lie, but, it was a little bit of a stretch because I really did come out here to see you. So I came out here, we had a good time, spent like four days together, I went back. Then, nine months proceeded from there and we just continued to grow with one another," McLaughlin-Levrone's husband said. (4:40)

Ad

The 400m hurdles specialist received the World Track Athlete of the Year honor at the 2024 World Athletics Awards for her success at the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback