Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gears up for NYC Grand Prix after world-leading 400m hurdles season opener win

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is poised to perform at the NYC Grand Prix, after making her 400m hurdles debut at the Edwin Moses Legend Meet. The American hurdler, who is set to compete in the 400m discipline, shared her thoughts on competing at the NYC Grand Prix, scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024

McLaughlin-Levrone has proven her exceptional skills in the 400m hurdles several times. She set the first world record in her pet event on June 27, 2021, with a time of 51.90s. She also stood out at the Tokyo Olympics, clocking a world record time of 51.46s.

The athlete defended her title remarkably and most recently set a world record on July 22, 2022, at the World Athletics Championships, clocking a time of 50.68s. However, citing a knee injury, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone went on a hiatus and competed in the 400m hurdles event after 22 months.

Trending

She made her comeback in the 400m hurdles at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet on May 31, 2024, and clocked a world lead of 52.70s. McLaughlin-Levrone's next stop is at the Icahn Stadium, Randalls Island, where the NYC Grand Prix is set to take place.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is amped up for the event and expressed her thoughts on social media. She shared a series of pictures from her last meet and wrote in the caption,

"He gives grace for every hurdle⚡onto the next..."

Following her remarkable world-lead timing in her 400m hurdles season opener, the athlete said,

"We haven't had much hurdle practice, so there's a lot to improve." (Via Olympics.com)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about going sub-50 in 400m hurdles

Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone sat for an interview with the Blog Run Blog after the race at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet, where she spoke about clocking sub-50 in the 400m hurdles.

The hurdling champion believes that "numbers are possible", but it depends on the journey to get there.

"I have no idea you know it's really, it's a progression," Sydney Mcalughlin-Levrone said. "I know that the numbers are possible but it's a matter of getting there and I think people don't understand as an athlete you're not gonna come out of the gates ready to do that all the time."

McLaughlin-Levrone further emphasized on her health and said,

"You know it's a human body that's not actually meant to push this hard, but we are pushing it through its limits. So I just wanna continue to stay healthy."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be missing the meets in Europe, because of logistical concerns, travel duration, and diet changes, as confirmed by her coach Bob Kersee.