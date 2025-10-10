  • home icon
  Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets real on reason behind trusting multi-billion-dollar brand for her professional career

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets real on reason behind trusting multi-billion-dollar brand for her professional career

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:04 GMT
Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone signed with New Balance when she made her debut as a professional in 2018. McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up on why she trusts the brand's shoes for running.

Since her professional debut, McLaughlin-Levrone has proved her prospect as a fierce competitor in the track and field world with six world records, four Olympic gold medals, and six world championship medals. She achieved these feats while donning New Balance's kit.

In a recent interview with Complex Sneakers, when asked about why she believes New Balance's shoes are best for running, she highlighted the quality. The American athlete further looked back on her past struggles with feet issues and praised the brand for making constant innovation in technology.

"Quality," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "The quality of the product for me is everything. When your feet are your life as a runner, you want something that you can depend on. You want something that you know is going to help you get the job done and I think for me, someone who's had feet issues in the past, New Balance is by far the best quality running shoes that there is. And so the technology is always being innovated."
She added:

"They are always coming up with new improved product to help you be the best runner possible and I think it shows. And I think they are a brand that really stands on their values and I always feel supported by them in every sense of the word."
In October 2025, McLaughlin-Levrone appeared in the TAG Heuer x New Balance campaign. She also released a line of collaborative sneakers, the New Balance 9060 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone "Linen Black Coffee."

"Rewarding to step out of my comfort zone" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on switching from 400m hurdles to 400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

After securing two Olympic gold medals in the 400m hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently made a switch to the 400m in the 2025 season. Following the transition, the athlete opened up, stating stepping out of her comfort zone excites her.

"It's very rewarding to step out of my comfort zone," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I want to be the best well-rounded athlete I can be, and this is one of those challenges that I think I had been putting off for myself. I wanted to step out in a different way."
"[Pushing] myself in a way that I haven't before [has] been exciting," she added. "It's challenging but... I'm excited to see where it continues to go. I think that's what motivates me, [but] we've got to take one year at a time, one day at a time, and one step at a time... but just keeping that in the back of my mind keeps me, for sure, looking toward it."(via Olympics.com)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone left the fans stunned after the transition by dominating the event at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

