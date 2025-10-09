Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turns heads in blue formal outfit during her appearance at New Balance x Tag Heuer collaboration event

American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone rocked a stylish blue outfit as she posed alongside Spaniard Dani Castilla at a promotional event held by TAG Heuer and New Balance. McLaughlin-Levrone was featured as the two brands collaborated to produce two special-edition products: the FuelCell SC Elite running shoe by New Balance and the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40mm watch. McLaughlin-Levrone showcased the two products in their latest advertisement, which was released a day ago. She signed with New Balance in 2018, soon after she started her professional career, and marked her first collaboration with TAG Heuer in this advertisement. The American stated that the two products 'align with her goals and intentions' in their latest press release. In a story shared on Instagram, McLaughlin-Levrone posed in a blue outfit alongside Dani Castilla at a promotional event held by New Balance and TAG Heuer:Still taken from McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram (source: @sydneymclaughlin16/Instagram)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone last competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she added to her illustrious career by winning two gold medals.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on her 2025 season: &quot;Was a test of faith beyond compare&quot;McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettySydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known on her 2025 season after her impressive performances at the World Championships in Tokyo. In a post on Instagram, McLaughlin-Levrone wrote:&quot;This season was a test of faith beyond compare. To take the leap from comfort into the unknown required so much prayer and petitioning. Making the switch from the hurdles to the 400m flat was truly a God lead decision. I believe God called me back to this challenge after the injury that hindered my ‘23 season. Not only to chase history but to further develop my character. This year I have become more determined, patient, and self disciplined and I’m so overwhelmingly grateful to see how it culminated here. I will never forget that rainy night in Tokyo!! 🫶🏽&quot;&quot;Thank you to my family, my team, to the fans, and to my amazing church community for standing behind me. The best seasons in life often require the most dependence on God, and this was one of them. He is my good Shepherd!! Thank you Jesus! God bless 🥹,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcLaughlin-Levrone's 2023 season was riddled with injuries, causing her to withdraw from the World Championships that year. This year, she transitioned to the 400m flat from the 400m hurdles and won her first world title in the event.