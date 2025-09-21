Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mikaela Shiffrin, Suni Lee & others react to Anna Hall's heartwarming message after first World Championship title

Sydney McLauglin-Levrone, Mikaela Shiffrin, and other athletes reacted to Anna Hall winning her first World Championships title in Tokyo, Japan. Hall completed her set of three medals after the latest win.The American heptathlete dominated the event with 6888 points to surpass Kate O'Connor (6714 points), bronze medalists Taliyah Brooks (6581), and Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6581 points). With this victory, Hall won her first gold medal at the World Championships, after having secured a silver medal at Budapest 2023 and a bronze in Oregon 2022 editions.She shared a few glimpses of her campaign in Tokyo and wrote:&quot;World champion 👑🥇🥹 no words!! what a blessing. What a journey.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHall gained praise from fellow athletes, including the 400m gold medalist Sydney Mc-Laughlin-Levrone, who expressed her admiration, writing:&quot;🥹❤️🫶🏼amazing.&quot;The legendary sprinter Allyson Felix also exended her warm wishes and wrote:&quot;Congratulations!!!❤️🔥 &quot;YESS CONGRATS!!😍🥇🥇 - SuniMikaela Shiffrin added a series of crown emojis. McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner Athing Mu reflected on Hall's previous year, which she navigated while suffering multiple injuries, and simply chimed in. &quot;Overcomer.&quot;Other athletes, including Parker Valby and Jasmine Moore, also reacted to her breakthrough win.&quot;I’m not crying 😭,&quot; Parker Valby wrote.&quot;😍😍😍,&quot; Jasmine Moore reacted. &quot;Amazing! Congratulations ❤️✨,&quot; Sara Hall expressed. &quot;🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; Nina Kennedy reacted. Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton also praised her writing, &quot;The greatest, &quot; and added a GOAT emoji. Anna Hall makes her feelings known after winning her first World Athletics Championships gold medal Anna Hall of the United States at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)Anna Hall expressed how much winning a gold medal at the World Championships meant to her. She reflected on the last year, where she faced heartbreak after securing fifth place at the Paris Games. The heptathlete reflected on the knee and left foot navicular bone injury that she suffered at the Olympic Trials. &quot;This gold means so much,&quot; Hall said. &quot;Jackie (Joyner-Kersee) and I have talked about the Worlds, and I am so glad to finally get my gold. I struggled with injuries in 2024, and my body did not let me perform to my full potential in Paris (2024 Olympics). Moving forward, I will continue to put my head down and try to improve in every event.&quot;Hall became the first American athlete to claim a gold medal at the World Championship since world record holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee won in 1987 and 1993.