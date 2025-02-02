Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to adorable moment with Athing Mu amid preparations for upcoming season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacted to her adorable picture with fellow US Olympian Athing Mu as they prepare for the 2025 track and field season. Both athletes train under Bobby Kersee in Los Angeles and will be vying for their second World titles at the Tokyo World Championships later this year.

Mu reshared an adorable picture on her Instagram handle on Saturday featuring McLaughlin-Levrone and one of their friend, Maya Aviezer sharing a warm hug. Expressing her love for the duo, Mu wrote:

"I love them."

McLaughlin-Levrone also reposted the picture on her Instagram story and chose a simple white-hearted emoji to express her admiration for Mu and Aviezer.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram stories

While Mu endured a tough season last year and failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone was at her relentless best and broke the 400m hurdles world record twice in the season. She won two gold medals in the 400m hurdles and the women's 4x400m relay in Paris.

Trending

The duo won their maiden Olympic gold medals as well as maiden World titles together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Championships. They are training under the same coach, Bobby Kersee, in Los Angeles and it won't be a surprise if both of them win their second World titles this year in Tokyo.

But before that, McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action in the inaugural season of Grand Slam Track.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gives insights on which events she will compete in the Grand Slam Track

World Athletics Awards 2024 - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in action (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete signed by Michael Johnson-led Grand Slam Track for its inaugural season in 2025. While the events McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in aren't known yet, she is likely to compete in either of 200m or 400m in addition to the 400m hurdles.

In an interview last year, the 25-year-old was asked whether she could double in the 200m and 400m hurdles and she didn't rule out the possibility.

“It's always a possibility absolutely. So, I think yeah that's the exciting thing is I'm blessed with the ability kind of to switch some of these events and do different things and so yeah love challenging myself that's definitely a possible duo right there," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said

However, regardless of whether she competes in the 200m or 400m, it's going to be an exciting year for her fans to watch her compete more frequently compared to previous seasons. The first slam of the Grand Slam Track is scheduled for April 4-6 in Kingston, Jamaica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback