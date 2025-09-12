Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Dalilah Muhammad raises anticipation for final World Championship appearance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Dalilah Muhammad was seen gearing up for the upcoming World Athletics Championships after landing in Tokyo, Japan. She will be seen competing in the women's 400m hurdles, the preliminary rounds of which will commence on September 15, 2025. The American hurdler earned the spot to compete at the World Championships by dominating the event at the 2025 USATF Championships. She posted 52.65 seconds to surpass Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones, who clocked 52.89 and 53.23 seconds, respectively. Muhammad and McLaughlin-Levrone have locked horns multiple times, including the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and at previous World Championships. At the 2016 Games, when McLaughlin-Levrone made her debut, Muhammad won her first Olympic gold medal (400m hurdles), while the former concluded her quest by settling in fifth place in the semifinal round. Four years later, they again competed against each other, when McLaughlin-Levrone redeemed herself and Muhammad followed her for the silver medal. Ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which would be Muhammad's final run, she raised the anticipation by sharing a glimpse of herself with fellow competitors after her touchdown in Tokyo, and wrote:&quot;Almost that time! Tokyo2025!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough McLaughlin-Levrone and Muhammad have been fierce competitors, the fans will not have the opportunity to watch the latter vie against the Paris Olympics gold medalist one last time, as the six-time world record breaker has set her sights on a new goal, the flat 400m. Muhammad will vie against a star-studded lineup, which will include Femke Bol, Anna Cockrell, and Jasmine Jones. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone praises Dalilah Muhammad as the latter announces the possibility of her retirement Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known towards Dalilah Muhammad when she announced she is gearing up for retirement. At a press conference during the Grand Slam Track, Muhammad stated that the 2025 season would probably be her last appearance. McLaughlin-Levrone praised her fellow teammate for her legacy, including breaking the long-standing world record in 2019. “Dalilah, you truly did just change the game for all of us,&quot; McLaughlin-Levrone said. &quot;You know just seeing you break that world record after so long of it being there, it inspired all of us. And so it’s truly because of just the amazing talent that you have that we are where we are now.”Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Muhammad won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay event at the Tokyo Games.