"Not truly satisfied"- Dalilah Muhammad aims for bigger goals after her dominating performance at USATF Championships

Dalilah Muhammad opened up about her performance at the USATF Championships, where she won the 400m hurdles national title. The 2025 season is notably the American's career-last season, and she is currently on her farewell tour.Day 4 of the USATF Outdoor Championships saw a terrific showdown in the women's 400m hurdles amid Muhammad, Anna Cockrell, and several other athletes. The former gracefully dominated the race by clocking an impressive time of 52.65s and standing atop the podium, besting Cockrell and Jasmine Jones, who recorded 52.89s and 53.23s, claiming the second and third positions, respectively.Following this exciting race, Muhammad made her feelings known in the post-race interview with Citius Mag. Analyzing her performance, she said that she wasn't happy with her performance, as she was hoping to go sub-52s this time. Stating her bigger goal of achieving 51s, she said:&quot;I'm not that happy with it today. You know, it's like I'm super happy with the win, but it was windy out there. I was like I was really hoping to just see 51 again. So, that's definitely still in the plan. I would love to just come away with the season as on a PR and I thought today could be that day. So, yeah...like I said, it feels the same like I'm never satisfied. So I think I just have to accept that I'm going to be that type of athlete from now and forever that's just not truly satisfied,&quot; said Dalilah Muhammad. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with this, the American also competed at the 2025 Botswana Grand Prix, where she won the 400m hurdles by recording a time of 53.81s. This win garnered the attention of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos, as they commended the athlete's performance in the event.Dalilah Muhammad received sweet words from Femke Bol about her farewell season Femke Bol and Dalilah Muhammad locked horns with each other in the 400m hurdles at the Monaco Diamond League on July 11, 2025. A few moments ahead of their clash, in the pre-race interview, Bol made her feelings known about 2025 being the American's last season.Calling her an 'amazing' athlete, Bol recalled watching Muhammad compete in the 400m hurdles in 2019 and admitted that she loved her technique. Revealing that her form is what she has always looked up to, the Dutchwoman said:“I think she's an amazing athlete. In 2019, I started to do the hurdles and she was so good and she's such a great hurdler. Also, I love her technique. I love the way she approaches her races. It's really something I always looked up to. I remember racing her there in the semifinals completely starstruck.”Femke Bol added that she still gets a bit 'starstruck' after seeing Dalilah Muhammad and expressed her happiness about competing against her. Opening up about her thoughts on the American's farewell season, she said:“To be honest, I'm always still a bit starstruck when I see her. She's such a great athlete. So, I'm really happy I get to race her here. I'm happy to see in the great shape she is. It's really nice to get to race her in her last season. It's a pity she will leave, but of course, at one point it's for all of us like this.&quot;In the 2025 season, Dalilah Muhammad also competed in the Grand Slam Track series against the likes of one of her archrivals on the field, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The two squared off in the 400m hurdles on GST's first stop in Kingston, where the world record holder claimed the first position by clocking 52.76s, and Muhammad bagged a silver medal after clocking 54.59s.