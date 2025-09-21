Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s rival Dalilah Muhammad rocks black outfit after her World Athletics Championships campaign ends in disappointment

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Dalilah Muhammad rocked a black outfit after wrapping up her World Championships campaign in Tokyo. The former 400m hurdles world record holder finished seventh in the final, clocking 54.82 seconds. Femke Bol clinched the gold with a stunning 51.54, followed by Jasmine Jones in 52.08 and Emma Zapletalova with 53.00.

Muhammad, who had hoped for a podium finish and the perfect farewell, hinted post-race that she may delay her retirement. Earlier this year, she had announced that the 2025 season would be her final, with the Tokyo championships her last major competition.

It was on the same track at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that Muhammad clocked her lifetime best of 51.58 seconds, settling for silver behind McLaughlin-Levrone’s then world record of 51.46. McLaughlin-Levrone has since lowered the record six times, bringing it down to 50.37, and in Tokyo this year, she stepped away from the hurdles and competed in 400m flat.

After her World Championships bid, Muhammad was seen taking some time for herself. On Sunday, September 21, she shared an off-the-track photo of herself on Instagram:

Dalilah Muhammad is a two-time Olympic champion in 2016 and 2020, a two-time world champion in 2019 and 2022, but she missed the Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the U.S. trials.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on possibility of 400m-400m hurdles double

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone secured her first world title in the 400m flat in Tokyo, running 47.78 seconds, the fastest time in 40 years, to defeat Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino.

Following her victory, McLaughlin-Levrone was asked about the possibility of doubling in both the 400m hurdles and 400m flat at future championships.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of talk about doubles. I think is it possible is one thing. Do I want to do it is another. That’s something I’d really have to think about. Anything’s possible, but I need to ask myself what my goals are and what puts me in the best position to be the best I can be. Those are two really hard events with really great fields. You cannot discredit any of those women. It’s a big undertaking, so I just take it one race at a time,” Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said. (1:14 onwards)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2022 world champion in the 400m hurdles, has now added a world title in the 400m flat to her collection.

