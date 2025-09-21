WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone leads USA to gold with sub-48s split as team sets new meet record at World Athletics Championships 2025

Following her staggering 400m individual performance earlier at the World Athletics Championships 2025, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone registered another remarkable performance in the Women's 4x400m relay finals. This performance helped the US team to win the gold medal in the finals, defeating the likes of Jamaica and the Netherlands, which finished second and third, respectively. Isabeall Whittaker, Lynna Irby-Jackson, and Aaliyah Butler were the other members of the quartet who supported McLaughlin-Levrone immensely before the latter's turn came in at the anchor leg of the finals. The US quartet combinedly clocked 3:16.61 in this final, which is a new Championship record in the event. Running in the anchor leg of the finals, the American athlete clocked a split time of 47.8 seconds herself to see the USA through the gold medal position. She was up against the likes of the 400m hurdles world champion, Femke Bol, in this final leg of the race, but Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had enough in her legs to see the day through for her team. Here is the video: With this, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ended her World Championships campaign in Tokyo with two gold medals to her name. Notably, this was McLaughlin-Levrone's third 4x400m gold medal at the World Championships. She was also part of the US quartet that clinched the gold medal in the 2019 and 2022 editions of the competition.