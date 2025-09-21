‭"This season was a test of faith"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pens emotional message after winning World Championship title & surpassing a milestone 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone penned an emotional message as she reflected on her journey after winning the World Championships title. The American athlete competed in the women's 400m and clocked 47.78s and became the first woman in 40 years to break the 48-second barrier in the 400m.The Olympic gold medallist decided to compete in the 400m instead of the 400m hurdles in 2025 world championships to challenge herself as well as push her limits. She expressed her thoughts about her season in a detailed post on her official social media handle.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that the 2025 season was one of the biggest challenges that she had faced in her career. Moreover, she relied on her faith while taking the big step of switching events for the biggest track meet of the year.&quot;The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but the victory belongs to the Lord... ❤️ Proverbs‬ ‭21‬:‭31‬ ‭This season was a test of faith‭. This season was a test of faith beyond compare. To take the leap from comfort into the unknown required so much prayer and petitioning,&quot; she wrote.McLaughlin-Levrone recalled her struggles through injury that led her to miss the 2023 World Championships. The American athlete expressed that the journey helped her to become more patient, determined and motivated.&quot;Making the switch from the hurdles to the 400m flat was truly a God lead decision. I believe God called me back to this challenge after the injury that hindered my ‘23 season. Not only to chase history but to further develop my character. This year I have become more determined, patient, and self disciplined and I’m so overwhelming grateful to see how it culminated here. I will never forget that rainy night in Tokyo!! 🫶🏽&quot; she added.Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone thanked her fan, family and Church community for their incredible support throughout the season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is a developing article and will be updated soon.