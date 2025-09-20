"You cannot discredit any of those women"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recognizes her opponents in bid for 400m-400m hurdles double

American track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared honest thoughts on the growing discussion around her competing in both the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat at future championships. The American said both events are loaded with talent, and she would not underestimate the competition.

The 400m hurdles world record holder shifted her focus to the flat 400m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and delivered a historic run. McLaughlin-Levrone clocked 47.78 s, the fastest time in 40 years, to win gold. Behind her, Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino set a Dominican Republic national record of 47.98 for silver, while Salwa Eid Naser claimed bronze with a season’s best of 48.19.

Speaking after the race, McLaughlin-Levrone said she is open to considering the double but remains unsure. Her coach, Bobby Kersee, told the Associated Press earlier that if the Los Angeles 2028 schedule permits and McLaughlin-Levrone secures qualification, he would like her to attempt both the 400m and 400m hurdles. He added that the possibility was also on the table during Tokyo Worlds, but the event schedule didn’t make it feasible.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of talk about doubles. I think is it possible is one thing. Do I want to do it is another. That’s something I’d really have to think about. Anything’s possible, but I need to ask myself what my goals are and what puts me in the best position to be the best I can be.

Those are two really hard events with really great fields. You cannot discredit any of those women. It’s a big undertaking, so I just take it one race at a time,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. (1.14 onwards)

Kersee has coached some of the sport’s all-time greats, including Florence Griffith Joyner, Gail Devers, Allyson Felix and, now, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

How did Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone perform at the World Athletics Championships?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone showed a remarkable transition from her signature 400m hurdles to the flat 400m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. She dominantly opened her campaign, winning her heat in 49.41 s to advance to the semifinals.

She raised the bar in the semis, running 48.29 seconds to win her heat and set a new American record, breaking Sanya Richards-Ross’s 48.70 mark that had stood since 2006.

In the final, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a spectacular sub-48 run, clocking 47.78 s in a highly competitive field that included national record holders such as Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce, Britain’s Amber Anning, and reigning Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino.

