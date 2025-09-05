Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner Athing Mu reacts to adorable reunion ahead of World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner, Athing Mu, recently posted a reaction to their adorable reunion ahead of the World Championships, which will take place in Tokyo in September. McLaughlin-Levrone booked her spot at the World Championships by competing in the 400m flat race at the USATF National Championships on August 2.

She stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 48.90s, besting Isabella Whittaker and Aaliyah Butler, who claimed the second and third positions, respectively. On the other hand, Mu fell short of qualifying for the championships, as she was disqualified in the 800m semifinals.

Amid the ongoing preparations for the world championships, McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu, and their other training partner, Maya Viezer, recently had an adorable reunion. Sharing a glimpse, the latter shared a cute picture of them on Instagram, where the three were seen hugging each other. Following this, Mu dropped a sweet reaction to this by resharing the post on her Instagram story and showcasing their bond, writing:

"Forever us🫶🏿"

Athing Mu's Instagram story

This is not the first time they have showcased their bond on social media, as they are frequently seen sharing updates or hyping each other up. Most recently, Mu extended her support toward the 400m hurdles Olympic champion on social media after she placed fifth in the 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about trying her hand at new races at the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone came out of her comfort zone at the third stop of GST in Philadelphia, as she ran in the 100m flat and 100m hurdles races for the first time in her career. Ahead of trying her hand at these new races, she sat for a conversation with The Athletic, where she made her feelings known about running in these races.

Calling it a 'different energy system,' she highlighted the differences she felt between the 100m dash and the 400m dash while training for the former and spoke about her experience of training for the 100m race.

“It’s a completely different energy system. It’s so ballistic; shooting out of the blocks, toe dragging. To create this force in a linear line down the track is so different than the grace that the 400m gives if you don’t have the best block start. That doesn’t exist in the 100m. It’s definitely been a shift these past few weeks, but it’s been great to work on sprint mechanics, block start and hurdle technique, because those are all things — even though they aren’t as important in longer races — which can still be of benefit down the line," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next compete at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held from September 11 to 23, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan, at the National Stadium.

