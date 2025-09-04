Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner Athing Mu shares 3-word note as she reminisces on wedding day moment with husband Yegor

Former Olympic champion Athing Mu reminisced about a moment with her husband Yegor Nikolayev from their wedding day. The couple opted for a private ceremony on March 8 and revealed it publicly later in July through an Instagram post.

In September 2024, Mu uploaded an Instagram post updating her fans and followers about her engagement. In the pictures, Nikolayev could be seen proposing to her on one knee. She also flaunted her ring as they shared adorable moments together.

Athing Mu, who has been training with current 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, recently shared a sweet wedding day moment with her husband on her Instagram story, captioning it:

“Love you lovie 🤍”

Screenshot of Athing Mu’s Instagram story. Credits - Instagram/ athiiing

In the 2025 season, Mu competed in only a few meets including her appearance at the Prefontaine Classic, Ed Murphey Classic, Track Fest, Cal State LA Very Last Chance Meet and Mt. SAC Relays, where she did not finish. Mu has yet to announce whether her season has ended or if she will be competing in any other track meets.

Athing Mu makes her feelings known after missing 800m final at USA Track and Field Championships

Athing Mu-Nikolayev at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Athing Mu shared her thoughts following her fourth-place finish in the 800m in the semi-final 1 of the USA Championships. She finished with a time of 1:59.79min to miss out on a spot in the finals of the event.

Following her race, Mu acknowledged that it was her fastest time and she was more competitive than her previous races of the season. She also admitted that although she didn’t have much left in her legs towards the end, she still felt satisfied with her effort as she had to overcome mental challenges to reach the meet, adding (0:03 onwards):

“I think I mean it still was my fastest time this year, so I've got to give myself credit for that. I think I was way more competitive than I've been in my past couple of races. So, I'm very happy with that. I think I probably made a couple of tactical moves where I wasn't as patient throughout the whole just because I knew it was going to be a faster race.”

“I wanted to make sure I was in the mix when things got faster. I just didn't have anything really left in my legs towards the end, ” the former World champion mentioned.

Notably, Maggi Congdon, Sage Hurta-Klecker and Roisin Willis are the three athletes who made USA’s World Championships team in the 800m discipline.

