Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s training teammate Athing Mu reacts to Olympic gold medalist's take on running multiple events

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known about running in multiple events. This garnered attention from her training teammate, Athing Mu, who shared her reaction to the Olympic champion's thoughts.

McLaughlin-Levrone was last seen in action at the second stop of the Grand Slam Track in Miami, which was held from May 2-4, 2025. Here, the American competed in the 400m hurdles, where she solidified her legacy by clocking an impressive time of 52.07s and bested Andrenette Knight and Anna Hall, who secured the second and third places after registering times of 54.08s and 54.43s, respectively.

McLaughlin-Levrone is gearing up for GST's third stop at Philadelphia, where she will compete in the 100m hurdles. Amid this, she sat for a conversation with USATF, where she talked about running in several events.

"I love challenging myself, and I love being able to show range, I can do 100 hurdle. I can do the 200, I can do the 400m, 400m hurdles, like, long jump, I don't know about the 100 and never that 800m. But, it's okay, But, I just like showing the full rounded athlete. I'd just love to put the pieces together of what we've been doing in practice and see what happens," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

This interview caught the attention of the 400m hurdles champion's training teammate, Athing Mu, who dropped a four-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Talk about that 800!🙂‍↕️👀"

Athing Mu’s comment. Credits: Instagram/@usatf

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her goals and plans for the future

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone appeared on The Jinger & Jeremy podcast with her husband, Andre Levrone, in March 2025. She talked about her future aims and plans, and what her next step would be. The 400m hurdles world record holder highlighted the World Championships and said:

“Currently, for me, on the track, it's a World Championship year. So World Championships are in September in Tokyo, actually, so going back there, which will be really fun," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone further spoke about growth in all aspects of her life, saying:

“Yeah, I mean, we're at a point where we're just growing in marriage, growing in, uh, just sanctification... We're just growing and seeing where the Lord takes us,” she further mentioned about their personal growth."

Sydney McLaughlin made her 2025 debut at the first stop of the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track, where she competed in the 400m hurdles on April 4, 2025.

