"I don’t know if this is for me"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on major doubts after running first 400m hurdles race

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on the major doubts she had about succeeding in the 400m hurdles after running the event for the first time. She competed in the discipline for the first time at the age of14.

Ad

Although McLaughlin-Levrone won the meet with a time of 61 seconds, she recalled feeling uncertain due to her lack of understanding of the race's technique. She also shared how she initially doubted whether hurdling was the right sport for her.

During an interview with Women’s Health Magazine released in June 2024, she recalled these thoughts after her first 400m hurdles race, adding:

“I did not know what I was doing. I think I stutter-stepped to every hurdle. I was like, 'I don’t know if this is for me'”.

Ad

Trending

From having these self-doubts to becoming the most successful runner in the disciplines, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has come a long way. Now 25, she is a two-time Olympic champion and world record holder over the discipline.

In 2025, the American hurdles athlete opened her season at the Kingston Grand Slam Track, the inaugural event for the meet launched by former track star Michael Johnson, on April 4. There, she won both the 400m and 400m hurdles event to bag $100,000 as a Slam winner of the long hurdles group.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone repeated this performance at the following Grand Slam Track in Miami, pocketing another $100,000 with comprehensive victories in the same events. For the third Grand Slam Track meet, she announced a switch to compete in the short hurdles group.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on her goals and plans for the future

: Sydney McLaughlin at World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Source: Getty

During her appearance on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast with her husband Andre Levrone released in March 2025, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was asked by the hosts about their future plans and what they were working towards next. The hurdles star reacted, saying (51:16 onwards):

Ad

“Currently, for me, on the track, it's a World Championship year. So World Championships are in September in Tokyo, actually, so going back there, which will be really fun.”

“Yeah, I mean, we're at a point where we're just growing in marriage, growing in, uh, just sanctification. We're just growing and seeing where the Lord takes us,” she further mentioned about their personal growth.

Ad

Ad

Continuing from where his wife Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone left off, Andre shared that he had two more years remaining to complete seminary. He further expressed his trust in God’s guidance for the path ahead.

Notably, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary this month, having exchanged vows in May 2022 in a vineyard wedding. On the special occasion, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared romantic glimpses of the couple set against a forest backdrop, which she posted on her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More