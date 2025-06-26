Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to receive major honor alongside Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Dana Bash and others

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has recently received the honorable achievement of being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. She will be joining other renowned personalities, including the Jonas brothers, Dana Bash, and more.

McLaughlin-Levrone opened her 2025 season by competing on the first stop of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track on April 5, 2025. Here, she won the 400m hurdles event by clocking a world-leading time of 52.76s. Along with competing in the first stop in Jamaica, the American also competed in the other two stops of GST, including Miami and Philadelphia.

Following the successful races in GST, the Olympian is now gearing up for the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic, where she will be competing in the women's 400m. Amid these preparations, McLaughlin-Levrone received the major honor of being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and will be joined by other personalities, including Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, the American journalist Dana Bash, and more.

Trending

A total of 17 inductees were chosen among 60 nominees through public voting, and the induction ceremony for the 2025 class will be held on November 21, 2025, at the American Dream megamall in East Rutherford. The names of all the inductees were announced on June 24, 2025. One of the fan pages of McLaughlin-Levrone announced this news on X, writing:

"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to be Inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame this fall."

Here is the full post:

Expand Tweet

McLaughlin-Levrone had a smooth run at the Paris Olympics, as she earned two gold medals in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay race.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her preparation and how she stays focused under Olympic pressure

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently sat for a conversation with Michael Johnson, where she spoke about managing pressure while competing in the Olympic Games. She revealed that her belief in faith plays one of the most important roles and doesn't limit her identity to wins and losses.

"I would say my faith is a huge part of it, just knowing that my identity is not in whether I win or lose the race. First and foremost, gives me so much peace to just go out there and use the gift that I’ve been given. But ultimately, I think in the moment, it’s just, everybody says I look so serious. I’m not waving at the camera; I’m locked in because I know what I am there to do," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said. (7:50 onwards)

Talking about her preparations, she added:

"I am really focused on executing and giving my all to everything that I’m here to do. I’m talking to myself, I'm repeating my race plan in my head. The night before, I’m visualizing a lot, praying a lot, and spending time, you know, in the word."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has won a total of four Olympic medals in her career so far, including two gold medals in the 2020 Games and two gold medals in the 2024 Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More