Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares mirror selfie with husband Andre showcasing unfiltered look

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a mirror selfie with her husband, Andre Levrone, while both featured an unfiltered look. After securing two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games, McLaughlin-Levrone made her season debut this year at the debut season of Grand Slam Track.

McLaughlin-Levrone competed against a fierce lineup and dominated the 400m event with 50.32 seconds. She also topped her pet event, the 400m hurdles race, after recording 52.76 seconds in April in Kingston, Jamaica. A month later, at the Miami edition of the Grand Slam Track, she again dominated the 400m and 400m hurdles events with 49.69 seconds and 52.07 seconds, respectively.

McLaughlin-Levrone competed in her first professional 100m race at the Philadelphia Grand Slam Track meet and secured second place after finishing in 11.21 seconds. Days after the cancellation of Grand Slam Track, she stunned the fans with a mirror selfie along with her husband, showcasing her natural look. The American athlete was seen wearing a black jacket and cream pants. She flaunted her natural tight curls while her husband posed for the picture in the background.

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram/@sydneymclaughlin16

After getting engaged at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale in August 2021, the couple exchanged their wedding vows in May 2022 at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison.

"Requires the skill to be able to switch legs when you get tired" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about the technique to run 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia at Franklin. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about competing in the hurdles event. So far, she has collected two Olympic gold medals and two World Championship gold medals in the 400m hurdles event.

In an interview with legendary sprinter Michael Johnson, McLaughlin-Levrone revealed the skills necessary to compete in the hurdles event, including speed, strength, endurance, flexibility, and the ability to switch legs instantly between the races.

"It requires the speed, strength, endurance, and flexibility to be able to hurdle. It requires the skill to be able to switch legs when you get tired or whatever. So, I really feel like it is one of the most grueling events because you're running full speed, be strong enough to hold it, and be flexible and wise enough to know which leg to take each hurdle with."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has recorded six world records in the women's 400m hurdles event.

