Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shows off glam look with straightened hair

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has recently shared a glimpse of her glamorous looks, showcasing her off-track personality. The acclaimed track and field star showed her elegant look as they celebrated Andre Levrone Jr.'s birthday.

McLaughlin-Levrone married the former football player Andre Levrone Jr. in 2022. The couple recently celebrated Levrone Jr.’s 30th birthday, which included a family and friends get-together. The iconic hurdler and sprinter shared a glimpse of her look through her Instagram post and concluded her thoughts in two words and a white heart emoji:

“The Glam 🤍”

Screenshot of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram Story | Credits: IG/sydneymclaughlin16

In their recent appearance in “The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast,” the couple discussed their views on what it takes to compete at elite competitions while maintaining their steadfast belief and spiritual perspective on Jesus. McLaughlin-Levrone shed light regarding her experience of representing her nation and her faith at the most decorated track stage and how she handles the pressure.

Furthermore, she talked about her journey of winning gold medals for Team USA. The couple also shared their personal journey of coming together in marriage and their development as a couple, both professionally and personally. In 2022, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was honored with the Female Athlete of the Year award by World Athletics. Along with her Olympic feats, the sprinter also has four World Championship medals.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares her take on her relationship with anxiety

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has become one of the best 400-meter hurdlers and sprinters in the world. She created a new world record in 400-meter hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, breaking it for the sixth time. During her appearance in “The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast” she shared her thoughts on how she deals with anxiety. She said [20:37 onwards]:

“It's really just a surrender and ultimately realizing. I think all of those weights and pressures ultimately don't matter when your eyes are fixed upon him, like the cares truly just go away and I think that's why Andre's been so helpful is just a reminder when you get inside your own head of all the negative that could go wrong.”

McLaughlin-Levrone continued:

“Having people in your life who are going to share the truth with you and bring you back to center and pray with you and we listen to worship music the day of meets and all these different things that just really fix your mind upon Christ.”

The sprinter further expressed that your identity is not defined by winning and losing and highlighted that worries go away by focusing on the higher power. At the 2019 Diamond League, she won the 400-meter hurdles race event and also won the same event at the 2015 World Youth Championships.

